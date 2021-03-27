Spring is officially here, and now is the time of the year you must complete shopping for nozzles, because the spraying season is just around the corner.
Each part of the application equipment plays a critical role in achieving maximum performance from the sprayer. Dr. Erdal Ozkan, professor in Agricultural and Biological Engineering at The Ohio State University, shares these things to remember when choosing your sprayer nozzles:
Although nozzles are some of the least expensive components of a sprayer, they hold a high value in their ability to influence sprayer performance. They help determine the gallon-per-acre intended application rate and influence the droplet size. This plays a significant role in achieving improved penetration into crop canopy and better coverage on the target pest. Both affect the efficacy we expect from pesticides applied. A wrong choice of nozzle may hurt us in several ways, but here are the three most obvious ones: We may end up with streaks of untreated areas causing non-uniform pest control; or simply complete failure or ineffective pest control which require repeat applications; and finally, we may end up losing a significant part of the pesticides applied in the form of spray drift.
Selecting the best nozzle requires careful consideration of many important factors including: sprayer operation parameters (such as application rate, spray pressure, travel speed); type of chemical sprayed (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides); mode of action of chemicals (systemic, contact); application type (broadcast, band, directed, air assisted); target crop (field crops, vegetables, vineyard, shrubs and trees, etc.); and spray drift risk.
Which nozzle type is best for your situation?
When I get a question like, “What is the best nozzle I can buy?” my answer is: It depends on the job on hand. The nozzle selection is a two-step process. First, we need to determine the type of nozzle best for a given situation. Next, we need to determine the appropriate size of that nozzle that will be capable of providing the desired gallons-per-acre application rate under various operating conditions such as travel speed and spray pressure. Each nozzle type is designed for a specific type of target and application. So, before buying the nozzles and putting them on the boom, check the nozzle manufacturers’ catalogs, which have charts showing which nozzle type will be best for a specific job.
Nozzle size
Once you determine the type of a nozzle you need to buy, you also must buy the right size of that nozzle which will satisfy the application rate (gallons per acre or gpa) you wish to use as you do your spraying at different travel speeds. Nozzle catalogs are filled with tables and charts showing application rates, given a nozzle’s flow rate (gallons per minute or gpm) delivered at various pressures (psi) and travel speeds (mph). However, the charts are only for a limited number of travel speed and nozzle-spacing situations.
Keep several types of nozzles on the boom
Remember that one specific type of nozzle will not be best for all applications. For this reason, it is best to have several types and sizes of nozzles on the boom so that you can switch to the “best” nozzle choice for a given spraying job.
Keep spray drift in mind when selecting nozzles
Spray drift (movement of pesticides by wind from the application site to an off-target site) is a serious problem for many reasons. After wind speed and other weather-related conditions, choice of nozzles is the second most influential factor affecting drift. If drift is, or becomes, a concern, it may be best to switch from a conventional nozzle to a “low-drift” version of the same type nozzle with the same flow rate.
Give special attention to choice of nozzles when applying pesticides containing 2,4-D and Dicamba
The labels of 2,4-D or Dicamba herbicides include specific requirements on which nozzle or nozzles must be used when spraying these products. Do not assume that you do not have to worry about checking the label because you had applied the same product in a previous year. A nozzle required for the same product last year may not be on the label this year, or the operating pressures might have been changed.
Some final thoughts
Nozzles are typically the least costly items on a sprayer, but they play a key role in the final outcome from a spraying job: achieving maximum efficacy from the pesticide applied while reducing the off-target movement of pesticides to minimum. Pesticides work well if the rates on labels are achieved during application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.