Nearly six months ago, I found myself in the middle of an unsustainable life, one that I inculpated for my absence of fulfillment. I had strung myself along between impending deadlines and cramping schedules for four years knowing that after my forest green robe was unzipped I would step into a larger campus, a greater pursuit, and a tying down that scarcely loosens.
Instead of feeling elevated by this, by the suggestion of furthering my education and closing the gap between child and adulthood, I felt a grip tighten. The constant hum of my life had me seldom feeling present and less often taking note of what I found important.
Six short weeks after throwing a mortar board with just as much haste as the last four years passed with, every bit of what I had learned was tested as I moved more than 4,000 miles away from my home.
In a moment, I found myself sitting in a plane between strangers, hearing instructions in two different languages, feeling myself weightlessly pressed against a seat with green fabric that was uncanny to the looks of the countryside close to where I would soon call home. All of a sudden, the busyness I came to terms with being my reality, was pulled away as the wheels did the runway.
It was tangible how much I was leaving behind but the thrill consumed me prematurely. It took a moment for me to inhale as if my breath was climbing steep stair steps to fill my lungs. I wasn’t naive to what this flight constituted, but in no way was I able to see just how much the next six months would challenge me.
With the lesser part of a year spent in Germany, knowing only four people within its broad borders, I felt entirely isolated. This loneliness was a seed of regret, I questioned my decision, reasoning, and if any of it was truly worth it for how much I sacrificed for this piece of my story. I longed for moss covered logs at the fore of rattled railroad tracks. I craved to feel my grandmother’s hand in mine, running my fingers along the dark and light spots denoting memories on her skin. My eyes softened with deep blues and reds lifting off of colored glass and into my view. I was followed by stiffly situated sunflowers, loose pennies, and zaftig honeybees. All of these became things I laid awake dreaming of my return to and hoping that my print stayed as so. Stammering for roots, this homesickness became my motivation to make this piece of earth my own.
Change necessitates growth, it’s inevitable that uprooting everything that is certain will in turn teach us from where our consistency truly comes. My fear gradually dissipated and became an ache for finding abundance, from which I have found places and people that emulate those I missed so much. This time has inculcated the truth in that we must first know ourselves and our world in order to be a part of any good that either can muster. I have learned to crave simplicity, to live in stillness and fill my hours with rest and unearthing more of myself.
Allowing myself to see so much foreignty, reinvent the parts of my character that were wanting, and realign my values, satiated the emptiness I left the states feeling. I have pushed myself to become immersed in a culture that has astounded me and opened my eyes. Not only seeing, but living as a part of a world that I found unknown for 18 years has given me a feeling of unity with strangers. That everywhere I go, there are people who are kind, that love to teach and desire to learn, who see the world entirely differently from their neighbor … cultural integration is a humbling experience. The world is my own, but it’s just as much everyone else’s.
Note from Claire: I graduated from Oak Farm Montessori High School in May of 2021 and two months later found myself living as an au pair in Germany. In this adventure and in all things, I am exploring fulfillment and following the path set before me; weissclaire414@gmail.com.
