We returned Thursday from travels in Eastern Europe — Prague, Krakow and Budapest and small cities in Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia. We were with a Rick Steves tour group and I will be writing about that soon.
One of our fellow travelers was Carol Newlin of the West Coast. Carol and my husband Terry had a friendly rivalry, comparing "best photos." Carol's first big win was a photo of a mother seagull with her chicks.
After the tour ended, July 22, Terry and I traveled to Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast. One day we took a boat to Lokrum Island where we encountered wild (?) peacocks. I don't know the how or why of the existence of peacocks on Lokrum Island, but I do know they gravitate to people enjoying food outdoors (99 percent of everyone that day). While Terry and I were eating lunch, two peacocks and their three pea chicks wandered over to an empty table near us. I snapped some photos and texted them to Carol.
"That is awesome!" she texted. "I love when birds can be around people and feel safe." And she mentioned taking her parrot for walks outside.
A parrot?! That was amazing to me so I followed up with questions. Here are her replies.
"He's an orange-winged Amazon parrot, a rescue we've had for 14 years, since he was 20. So he's 34 now. He's really fun. Messy, but fun.
"A young bird learns words much easier than an older bird. That being said, his first week he began to imitate my laugh! That was a shock! Next was a wolf whistle, and the sound of giving a kiss. It took about eight years before he learned 'hello.' And he came up with a phrase that sounds like 'alright.' I have determined that he learns sounds easier than words.
"He does learn behaviors quickly! When I first got him, I taught him to shake 'hands' with his left foot, to 'give me 5' with his right foot, and to turn around!
"He taught himself to get peanuts from a motion sensor peanut dispenser. It's hilarious! He puts his head where you'd extend your hand. A light flashes, the motor sounds, he delightedly squawks at the sound, and peanuts drop on his head! It never ceases to entertain him and us!
"His name is Oliver. We just took a walk outside (8 a.m.) while it was still bearable, temp-wise. He began to whistle, say 'hello,' 'alright,' more whistles. I had to shush him! His (loud) voice bounces off houses, and you can hear him coming a block away. That's normally not a problem, but at 8 a.m. the neighborhood was totally quiet, until Oliver!"
Carol's messages reminded me of a parrot story in this column two years ago, involving our grandson Oliver, who was 2 at the time. Here is an abridged version of the May 8, 2020, column headlined, "Will the parrot prefer peanuts?"
Residents of Santiago, Chile, are enjoying clear blue skies, thanks in part to the reduction in car traffic ... and there is more bird activity.
Our daughter, Catherine, wrote:
"Last night about 7 p.m. we had a green parrot fly to our balcony. The parrot was sitting by the window, making all these parrot noises. We tried talking to the parrot for several minutes. I introduced everyone to the parrot. It was pretty amazing ... It has certainly never happened before.
“Later that night we were in the kitchen talking about the parrot. I asked the kids, ‘Do you think the parrot is going to come back? Maybe it was looking for food. Maybe if it comes back we should give it some food.’ I thought maybe peanuts because I thought parrots ate some kind of nuts. So we started to compare the parrot with Polly Parrot of Peppa Pig. I asked the kids, ‘What does Polly Parrot eat?’ And amazingly Oliver said that they 'eat birdseed but not chocolate cake.' I said, 'Did I understand you correctly, Oliver? Did you say they eat birdseed but not chocolate cake?' He said it again.”
Later Catherine looked for transcripts of Peppa Pig videos and found a segment in which George suggested Polly Parrot would like chocolate cake. Granny corrected him and said, “No, not chocolate cake. Polly likes birdseed.”
And from the video that Carol shared with me I know the parrot named Oliver likes peanuts ... a lot!
Branching out
Pea chicks is the term for baby peacocks, but chicks is what baby parrots and seagulls are called.
Technically, only males are peacocks. Females are peahens and together, they are called peafowl.
I learned that a group of parrots is called a pandemonium. A group of peacocks is called an ostentation, pride or muster. A group of seagulls is a squabble. (A group of owls is called a parliament. That's a hoot!)
I'm tempted to say a group of playful children and parrots could be called the peanut gallery.
