Q: Are house is 32 years old and we have done some remodeling to maintain everything. About 10 years ago we did some remodeling on our first-floor bathroom by putting in new vinyl flooring and vanity top upgrade.
The shower is a roll-in threshold tile shower that has been great, we love it. The shower base is a concrete formed rubber membrane with a two-part drain system with tile laid over it. There is a thin composite, solid surface, transition threshold into the shower.
Over the years I have kept the edges of the transition strip sealed with silicone, but it has gotten some moisture into the floor sheeting right next to the concrete base. In the immediate future I need to remove the flooring and repair the wood subfloor sheeting right next to the concrete shower base.
Do you think I should extend the concrete or mud base further into the bathroom floor or just replace it with like kind wood? I don’t need to or want to replace the tile shower yet. Edward
A: I think I have an understanding as to what’s going on with your bathroom floor where it meets the threshold of your roll-in shower. It doesn’t surprise me that over the years there has been some deterioration at this intersection. It sounds like you have maintained it well because it has not been a problem up until now.
You mentioned that the flooring was vinyl and if you can pull that back enough to cut out and replace the wood subfloor that would be the way to go. Make sure you glue it well and make sure the edges are sealed with silicone. If you are also planning to replace all the vinyl flooring, then you will have plenty of access to replace any bad sub floor. By the description of the solid surface threshold, you should be able to remove it and reinstall after the new flooring.
I don’t think that extending or adding to the mud base is going in the right direction. It would be difficult to do, maybe if a complete tile and bathroom remodel were your plans would that be a thought.
