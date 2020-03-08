Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that can be caused by multiple things, like alcohol or gall stones. But several of the viruses that most commonly cause liver inflammation have been named with letters, for example, hepatitis C virus. I am reminding you of this because I am writing this specifically about hepatitis C virus (HCV).
Recently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) expanded its recommendation for one-time hepatitis C virus screening to include all U.S. adults ages 18-79 years, including those who do not have known liver disease.
This is a B-level recommendation, indicating that the USPSTF “concludes with moderate certainty” that screening for HCV will have a substantial benefit. The B level is also important because the Affordable Care Act requires that private insurers and Medicaid cover preventive services recommended at an A or B level by the USPSTF with no deductibles or co-payments.
Even though you may not think you know anyone with this virus, HCV is associated with more deaths than the top 60 other reportable infectious diseases combined, including HIV/AIDS.
In addition, there has been an almost 3.8-fold increase in cases of HCV in the last decade, largely because of more injection drug use and better monitoring. It is estimated that approximately one third of persons who inject drugs ages 18 to 30 years, are infected with HCV, and up to 90% of older persons who inject drugs are infected.
The screening is voluntary but is also recommended for patients considered high risk (past or current injection drug users) even if they fall outside the recommended age range.
The recommendations have changed because of several developments over the past decade.
One is the convincing evidence that the newer direct-acting antiviral treatments result in cure rates above 95% for adults ages 18-79 years, as well as evidence of sustained response in teenagers.
Also, the duration of treatment has decreased from as long as 48 weeks of treatment, to just 8 to 12 weeks of therapy.
Up to now, screening and treatment rates have varied widely. But since the USPSTF did not find evidence of harm in screening, it was felt that a higher rate of screening would be appropriate.
Rapid testing with a swab or finger stick can mean results could be quickly available. But even if rapid testing is not available and the blood sample needs to be sent out, testing is able to capture more than 98% of HCV infections and false-positives are very low.
Since many people with HCV do not become very ill with the initial infection, the biggest challenge has been with underscreening and underdiagnosis. Without screening and treatment, the infections can become chronic.
Those individuals with chronic HCV infections often develop scarring of the liver, called cirrhosis, with liver failure and the need for a liver transplant sometime in the future. In all those years they are untreated, they can also spread the infection to others.
In addition to the USPSTF recommendation, a draft update of guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends screening for HCV at least once in a lifetime for all adults 18 years old and older, except where the prevalence of HCV is less than 0.1%.
The CDC’s draft guidelines also say that everyone with risk factors (for example, people with HIV/AIDS, previous recipients of blood transfusions, people who ever injected drugs and shared needles and people who were born to an HCV-infected mother) should be tested for HCV, with periodic testing while risk factors persist.
The idea of universal screening for hepatitis C virus may help to eliminate some of the stigma carried by admitting to risk factors like those above. It could reduce the spread of the disease and prevent the need for liver transplants as well as liver cancer, which is associated with chronic HCV infection.
Please discuss hepatitis C virus screening with your healthcare provider soon.
