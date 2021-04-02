DEAR AMOR: Can you help me find a cure for the Bigleaf Hydrangea that just won’t bloom on top? I only get three or four small blooms on the bottom edges. Why? — Michelle
DEAR MICHELLE: Years ago, I had multiple bushes of these prolific blooming bigleaf hydrangea. I made some observations on these plants myself. Their blooms were stunningly beautiful in colors and shapes. Their light green leaves superbly hold a backdrop and bring out the bright colors of enormous pink, purple, and blue bunches of flowers.
There are only a few reasons why your bigleaf hydrangea has not bloomed as expected.
Once corrected, you should enjoy a very showy, shade-loving but otherwise sun-tolerant ball-shaped flower. Altering its soil pH will also reward you with the color preference to your liking.
Transplanting
Plant your bigleaf hydrangea in a location where it can receive the morning sun but shade in the afternoon. This plant may not flower to its full potential if planted in deep-shaded areas of the yard that are not receiving any sunlight at all.
If you want your hydrangea to be movable, plant it in a huge clay pot. Clay pots are heavy and will not easily tip over by a strong wind, or by any pets in the house.
Water abundantly when its soil becomes dry or when it looks like it is wilting. Potted flowers could dry out faster than those on the ground, so these needed more frequent watering.
Bigleaf hydrangea can be grown from its soft wood cuttings. This cut branch should have 1-5 leaves attached to it. Cut half part of its leaves. It will also prevent the wind from blowing the twig every which way especially so if grown in a soft potting media.
Dip cuttings in a growing hormone that can be purchased from the big box stores. Plant in containers using good moist soil and keep them in a shaded area until the twigs grow roots and shoots as a new emerging plant. Transplant to a location where it could successfully thrive.
Pruning
Do not just prune your dormant bigleaf hydrangea plant, as if you are giving this plant a total haircut just because spring is here or later in the fall and winter months when cleaning up the yard.
This specific variety grows its current spring flowers from the previous year’s growth that could be lost due to improper pruning. They do look like dead twigs before this plant wakes up in spring.
It’s best to wait until new growth emerges in early spring to be sure that you are only removing totally dead, weak, or undesirable stems.
Bigleaf hydrangea stems that have no flower heads on top have suspended growth on their tips when dormant. They are last year’s old wood that will resume bud growth and will be first to flower before July.
It is highly advisable to prune big leaf hydrangea soon after its flowers begin to die out during its growing season. This will help the plant grow new vigorous twigs for next year’s flowers.
Per standard practice, prune away of the stem that has the spent flower head only. Healthy stems that have no dead flowers on top of them do not need pruning.
In very old and declining hydrangeas, hard renewal pruning may be needed. Cut back all of the branches to the ground. This will eliminate the blossoms for that year but the next year should be very productive.
Fertilizing
Another reason for bigleaf hydrangea’s inability to bloom will be the over-application of fertilizers. In this case, too much nitrogen can result in lush greenery at the expense of its flowers.
According to Clemson Cooperative Extension: “Bigleaf hydrangea responds to several light applications of fertilizer during the growing season. A general-purpose fertilizer, such as 10-10-10 applied at a rate of 2 cups per 100 square feet in March, May, and July is suggested. It is not necessary to remove the mulch when fertilizing, but water soon after application to help dissolve the fertilizer and send it into the soil.”
