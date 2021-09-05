Q. A reputable long-time builder built our house 26 years ago. About eight years ago, I started noticing dark streaks on our north roof slope. After a few years it has gotten worse, and I’m perplexed about where it is coming from. I have heard about black mold and wonder if that is what I’m experiencing. The roof doesn’t seem bad, or should I consider putting on a new roof? — Jim, a regular reader
A. It could be a couple of things. Black mold or roof mold is common for roofs in the south and midwest. It requires warmth and moisture to grow and can cause ugly dark staining to roofs. It doesn’t matter whether it is a metal, asphalt shingle or composite roof — if conditions are right, mold will grow.
Green algae can be dark and easily grow on roof surfaces.
Neither is a good condition for your roof or your health. If any of these growths are ingested, they can cause health problems.
If left unchecked, over time they can cause unnecessary roof aging. Both conditions have been around since the beginning of time and can be treated and cleaned.
Generally, the best way to address the problem is to mix up a solution of ¼ part bleach, ¾ water and a tablespoon of tri-sodium phosphate and put in a garden sprayer. Spray your roof liberally. Let it sit for 30 minutes, then spray it off with a garden hose.
If there is remaining mold or algae, let it sit for a day or two and spray it again. If it remains, repeat the process.
Same advice using a 50/50 ratio of bleach and water only: also spray, wait and rinse.
To avoid it from growing, make sure all trees and bushes are trimmed well away from the house. Make sure gutters and downspouts are clean to help reduce the humidity level. Also try to encourage air flow and roof ventilation.
If you are uncomfortable with roof work, call a reputable contractor to visit, inspect and advise.
