Sara, almost 4, and her mother were sitting down working on a pre-kindergarten workbook with a pencil. Sara used the eraser and there were eraser shaving on the page. Instinctively, her mother brushed them off to clean the page. “Hey, Mom,” Sara said, “you took off the sprinkles!” — Liz Bapasola (mother of Sara) of Pennsylvania
Erin Raatz of Fort Wayne was talking to Levi, 7. “Did you know the Legos at Nana’s were mine when I was little?” Erin asked Levi. “WHAT?” Levi said. “They’re 50,000 years old?!”
Griffin found his mother resting in her bedroom. He clearly thought something was wrong. He rushed to her bedside, held her hand and asked, “Mom, are you OK? Do you need wine?” — Anita Barrett of Pennsylvania
Mail call: Can you figure out this riddle? This is from Leith, our AFS YES student from Tunisia. He returned to Tunisia last week.
Question: What word begins with an “e” and ends with an “e” and only has one letter?
The answer is at the end of this column.
Eva, 5, is doing kindergarten classes online several times a week with West Noble and greatly enjoying it. Learning at home is familiar to Eva because she prepared for kindergarten at home with her mother. When reporting her kindergarten progress to her grandparents, she told them that her younger sister, Maria, almost 4, also wanted to do school, so she has started nursery school early “with Mommy.” Eva explained, “She is using the same books I used when I was a kid.” — Vi Wysong (grandmother of Eva and Maria) of Wawaka
On another occasion, Eva told her grandparents that she could read all her children’s books that are written in Spanish. “Wow!” Vi replied, “can you tell me the stories in English?” “No,” Eva replied, “I can read them, but I don’t know what most of the words mean.”
Answer to Leith’s riddle: Envelope
Speaking of envelopes, thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished! Through this column they can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you for your letters and thank you for sharing this column with friends and family!
