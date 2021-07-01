“I am Detective Arthur Billingsley and I am going to get you out,” said the voice.
Michelle Corrao’s account of her brutal beating and rape by three men and her rescue from the trunk of her car by Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Arthur Billingsley was spellbinding.
The author of “Found,” Corrao, formerly of Fort Wayne and now of Carmel, has become a nationally recognized speaker. Because of pandemic restrictions, she was the first major speaker hosted by the Community Learning Center since its founding in 2019.
Speaking June 22, Corrao took her audience back to Sept. 12, 1996. Michelle Meyer — now Michelle Corrao — was coming home from a job site. It was 9:30 p.m.
Just as she was entering her home on the south side of Fort Wayne, a voice told her if she screamed, he would use the gun that was in his hands.
The rapes were savage.
They threw her in the trunk of her car and the vehicle ended up in a wooded area.
Through a nearly miraculous chain of events, Detective Billingsley heard Corrao pounding in her trunk.
The sentences above are just a brief outline of that night’s events. The full story is in the May 8 article by The Herald Republican reporter Ashlee Hoos, who attended Corrao’s talk in Angola. A link is attached to this article at kpcnews.com.
+++
The physical scars healed. But the mental and emotional wounds took much longer. For years Corrao bore no resemblance to her former self. Fear, anger and denial ruled her life.
She later learned it was during the darkest times that she made the most progress.
When news stories about the attack came out, Corrao discovered she was not the first victim of the “trunk rapists.” She was the fifth.
The rapists are serving prison sentences totaling several hundred years.
“I got to where I am today because of God, my faith, art, my friends, a lot of therapy and journaling,” Corrao said. “And the man I was dating when I was attacked. He’s here today.”
Her husband, Chris Corrao, stood up in the back of the auditorium. She said even in her darkest hours, when she pushed him away, he stayed by her.
They have two children, Christian Arthur and Olivia Kristine.
Christian is named after his father and Detective Arthur Billingsley, who became a dear family friend following the attack.
One of Corrao’s most enduring messages is the power of good to come from immense evil.
Today, Corrao is the executive director of The O’Connor House in Carmel, leading programming for women who are single, pregnant and homeless. Her goal is to help break the cycle.
She urged listeners to “try to make all our interactions healing,” explaining how sharing a smile with a stranger or simply being a listening ear can help someone with a challenging day ... or an overwhelming life journey.
“Using faith and with the support of my family, my mission is to try and help those who have also been victimized. It is my hope I can provide some strength for anyone who has ever faced abuse or assault and communicate they are not alone,” she said.
+++
“She made me realize again my strength.”
Some of the listeners the night of June 22 knew exactly what Michelle Corrao was talking about. They, too, had been brutalized.
Corrao’s minute-by-minute story of her horrific rape by three men, her years-long torturous recovery — and her discovery of how, through faith, good can come from unspeakable evil — left many people spellbound.
Mugged in Kendallville, 26 years ago, Kathy Baker of Kendallville said the “Found” program brought memories rushing back.
At the time of the mugging, Kathy was in charge of the Salvation Army bell ringing. Her job that year was recruiting volunteers to ring the bell, picking up the nightly deposit and taking it to the bank.
The Friday night a week and a half before Christmas at Kendallville’s old Walmart was a very good day for donations.
“I had got in my vehicle and I had the red bucket. It was completely full,” Kathy said. “This guy — he was wearing a mask — forced his way into my vehicle, the Baker flower delivery van. There are no seats in the back. He was beating me and telling me to shut up and I was screaming the whole time. I was not going to let him have that bucket. He realized I wasn’t going to give up and he opened the other door and got out. I got out right behind him.
“The parking lot was a little on a hill and I yelled, ‘Help, help!’ Everyone just looked at me. It was dark — 9 o’clock at night. No one did anything. All of a sudden from clear across the parking lot some FFA boys from Central Noble came up and said, ‘Are you OK?’ and they started to chase the guy.”
It was then they all realized that he had a gun.
The mugger got away. But he did not get the money.
The police dusted the van for fingerprints and never found anything.
Kathy was treated at the hospital for bad bruising and a black eye; for several months she had a very sore leg because the mugger had pounded so hard and she had fought and kicked so hard.
She since has learned that a person in danger should yell “Fire” instead of “Help” because more people will respond.
The good that came out of that evil includes:
• New procedures for securing the Salvation Kettle drive funds each evening
• More people got involved with ringing the bell that year
• Donations increased
“More people got involved because someone tried to steal what the community was donating. People were more giving,” she said.
Kathy went to Central Noble and helped to ensure that the boys who came to her aid were recognized.
Corrao’s talk made Kathy “appreciate my strength at the time. Michelle accomplished so much good after the trauma; there is always something good that comes out of bad.
“I loved the fact that she started The O’Connor House because she wanted to break the chain — because there are a lot of reasons for people’s behavior.”
Kathy said fear and anger and pondering what she could have done differently were her overwhelming emotions.
And to this day she is sometimes skittish.
Kathy also liked Corrao’s focus on the need for agencies to communicate. “She had to go through 27 agencies — that should never happen,” Kathy said.
Through the efforts of Corrao (and others) processes for victims have been streamlined.
Kathy also appreciated Corrao’s emotional recognition of who she was, all that she lost and ultimately what she gained.
The book’s subtitle is: “Triumph Over Fear With Grace and Gratitude.”
A quote prefaces each chapter. Kathy’s favorite one, attributed to “The Age of Enlightenment,” states: “I’m not interested in whether you’ve stood with the great. I’m interested in whether you’ve sat with the broken.”
+++
Corrao has ties to the Community Learning Center through her husband, Chris, who went to high school with Julia Tipton, executive director of the CLC; they remained connected over the years.
Noble County’s Sexual Assault Response Team headed by Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters is housed at the CLC, as are Schools Care, Inc. (housed with East Noble) and Northeastern Center’s Wrap Around services office.
SART collaborates with agencies to ensure victims’ rights and also provides self defense training.
The CLC is hosting a book club discussion of “Found” July 8. For more information call 260-544-3455.
