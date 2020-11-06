After reaching our 45th anniversary last month, you’d think I could write a book on marriage advice.
But all I can give you is this: marry Betsy.
Of course, you can’t do that, because I already did — and she still hasn’t come to her senses and realized she could do better.
So the best you can do is look for a good facsimile — someone who is patient, kind, with a big heart and captivating smile.
It helps if she’s talented in the skills you lack — in my case, cooking, carpentry, taking care of babies and toddlers.
On a recent project of which we are proud — successfully installing a TV mount that came with confusing instructions — I provided the brain and she pitched in with the brawn. I can’t be trusted with a power drill.
Which is not to diminish Betsy’s brain. That’s one of the features that attracted me in the first place, once I looked deeper than the knockout face, hair and figure.
I was a late bloomer, still single and approaching 24 years, when Betsy strolled into The Star newspaper office in Auburn to visit our receptionist. I could see at a glance she was out of my league, but I decided to take my shot.
(Look at the two photos with this column for proof that I’m punching above my weight.)
I wasn’t a completely hopeless loser in 1975, mind you. I was dating an attractive home ec teacher. We went dancing and to concerts, and I bought her drinks with little umbrellas in them. Our conversations tended to be on the shallow side, however.
The office staff was planning a retirement party for one of our crew, which meant a long night of talk around the dinner table. I worried that my current dating partner wouldn’t hold up her end of the discussions. I could see my co-workers saying to themselves, “Dave’s date is kind of ditzy.”
As I chatted (flirted?) with Betsy, I realized she could be the solution. She possessed a quick wit. She already knew everyone at my office. I extended an invitation to the party. She accepted.
Party night became a fiasco. She wound up seated next to a lecherous ad salesman old enough to be her father, who hijacked her attention all evening.
When I returned home, my roomie inquired, “How was your date?”
“Mmh,” I responded with a shrug.
Fortunately, that wasn’t the end of the story. Still a good friend of our receptionist, Betsy kept returning to the office, and I got another chance.
I convinced her to go on a second night out: a mediocre supper I scrounged from my fridge and a confusing, trendy movie that failed miserably at proving I was cool.
In spite of two disastrous dates, for some reason Betsy didn’t dump me. Did I say she was patient? Does she look for the good in everyone? Has she spent a lifetime giving homes to actual stray dogs?
Oh, and stray people, too. Without Betsy’s best instincts, I never would have opened our home to an 18-year-old girl who had just come out of foster care with nowhere to land. Some 22 years later, that young woman has a great job and home with three wonderful kids — one of whom got accepted to Harvard (but went to IU).
Before that, Betsy gave shelter and sympathy to a battered wife with two shell-shocked toddlers, both of whom grew up to be successful young men.
Betsy herself did not enjoy the best of circumstances when we met, and my goals became marrying her and moving her into better housing.
I’m still in that house with the same spouse, having raised three sons and sent them into the world with strong bodies and good looks they got from their mom.
Back in 1975, not everyone in my world thought Betsy was the best bet for my future. I didn’t listen to the doubters. Sometimes I get it right. Especially in the life choice that mattered most.
