KENDALLVILLE — An effort by local Indiana State Police troopers to track and arrest a man who had allegedly faked his own death was the most-read story on kpcnews.com this past week.
Damion M. Bowling, 21, of the 300 block of East C.R. 1000S, Columbia City, was arrested on Jan. 26 on a warrant issued by Whitley County authorities charging him with failure to appear for court relating to two pending counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 6 felony.
Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler said the defendant posed as his father and told his lawyer and officials that he died — even going as far as sending a phony death certificate from the state of Ohio
The lawyer contacted the prosecutor’s office to relay the information, but it didn’t take long for Sigler’s team to recognize the lie.
“I’m told the death certificate looked legitimate, but it quickly became clear that he wasn’t dead,” Sigler said.
The story topped a Top 10 list from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 that was lead by crime stories and stories about white supremacist incidents around the area:
1) ‘Dead’ man arrested by ISP — 2,884 pageviews
2) Second man jailed in molesting case — 2,522 pageviews
3) Klan group plans gathering in Auburn — 2,454 pageviews
4) Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop for no headlights — 2,404 pageviews
5) Disturbing letters dropped off at area homes — 1,277 pageviews (1,650 total)
6) Braun supports amendment to set Congressional term limits — 952 pageviews
7) Dana parts and packaging center in Albion closing — 945 pageviews (2,041 total)
8) Topeka’s Strater grateful to be back on the job — 903 pageviews (1,675 total)
9) Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 736 pageviews
10) Draft ordinance on Monday’s Council agenda — 705 pageviews
Over on the KPC News Facebook page, the “dead” man story, expanded vaccine eligibility and aan update on the MEC were the top posts of the week:
Feb. 2: A Whitley County man allegedly attempted to fake his own death in order to avoid pending sex crime charges. His fake death certificate didn’t fool ISP agents looking for him — 4,188 people reached, 70 reactions, 31 shares, nine comments
Feb. 1: If you’re 65 or older, you can now sign up to get your vaccine — 3,333 people reached, 35 reactions, 12 shares, 19 comments
Jan. 28: The MEC had previously been shut down by the county healthy department for failing to abide by face covering requirements and gathering size limitations. The center is now open and planning to host events this weekend — 3,284 people reached, one share, three comments, five reactions
Over on the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a proposed ordinance regulating use of the Angola monument, a bank branch buying up a local tech company and an update about the weekend snowstorm were the top posts of the week:
Jan. 30: (The Herald Republican) City attorney Kim Shoup had drafted an ordinance that will address unauthorized occupation of the mound in downtown Angola. The city council gets its first crack at it on Monday — 1,442 people reached, 45 reactions, 13, shares, 55 comments
Feb. 2: (The Star) The company will stay in Auburn and keep its managers and its approximately 135 employees — 2,888 people reached, seven shares, 30 reactions
Jan. 31: (The News Sun) High winds are making last night’s snow worse in some parts of the county. Take care if you have to leave the house today — 4,046 pageviews, 44 reactions, 42 shares, 26 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.