I'd like everyone to welcome Susie to my column.
Susie joined the Garbacz family last Thursday and is on her way to completing her first week in our household.
As probably any family runs into when bringing a new dog into the household, there's been some ups and downs.
If you've just started reading my column or forgot, this summer we had to put our previous family dog, Chase, to sleep in July after we discovered he had an aggressive cancer. In a period of about a month, Chase went from lively, 8-year-old dog to being fed baby food via squeeze bottle and unable to get up off the floor on his own.
We knew we'd get another dog eventually, but were placing no particular timeframe on it. My wife still misses Chase a lot, but over the past few weeks she had been watching the local animal shelter social media pages more closely and sending me pictures of new pooches who were available for adoption.
So about two weeks ago, we started making more serious attempts to maybe find a new dog.
My wife went and started looking at the Humane Society of Whitley County page and found three dogs who might be good fits for us.
We weren't looking for a puppy — we've got a nearly 2-year-old kid so we have enough of a headache around the house — plus we felt like Luke, being as young as he is, wouldn't really get to fully appreciate the experience of having a puppy. So instead, we were looking for a chill adult dog who could drop in at our house, be good with Luke and fill some of the void left by Chase.
Looking at Whitley County's offerings, of the three dogs my wife suggested, I really liked the photo of the Great Pyrenees named Susie, who looked like a sweetie but also kind of reminded me of Chase in her facial features. So we set up to go on Thursday and meet her and maybe the other dogs if we felt she wasn't going to be a good fit.
When we met Susie, the initial feeling that she would be a sweetheart came through immediately.
I actually thought she would be bigger, but she's not nearly as tall as I would have expected. She's probably about the same height and length as Chase was, but she's literally twice as wide — 110 pounds compared to Chase's 55 pounds.
But, despite being a big girl, she's a super gentle dog who just wants all the pets. She doesn't seem to be super interested in toys, but she walked well on a leash and was very kind and gentle and calm.
She was a stray — we suspect she may have been used as a breeding dog that someone either set loose or she got out and they didn't bother to look for her — so we didn't know a lot about her background outside of how she behaved at a shelter.
With the shelter getting ready to close, we had to make a decision. I looked at my wife. She looked at Susie in the eyes and started crying, because she had already made a connection with our new dog.
So on Thursday, after a pit stop at the store to get her a collar and tags and a new leash and some food, we brought Susie home to her new home.
On Friday, as we prepared to head off to work, we put Susie into our dog crate (thankfully just big enough to fit her) and went to work.
When Ashley got home Friday afternoon, we discovered that she had pulled the blanket we had draped over the top to create a den down, thus pulling down the stuff we had on top of the crate too, and then proceeded to shred the blanket and some other stuff she was able to get her paws on.
On the weekend, since she's so chill, we figured we'd see how she does out overnight and found she's perfectly happy to sleep on the floor near our bed all night with no issue.
Then on Sunday, we queued up another test for her to see how she would do if we didn't crate her while we're gone. We went to Target, got some lunch, picked up a carside grocery order and came home. After being gone about 90 minutes, we came home to see how she did.
Epic fail. Susie apparently freaked out and went for the front windows, tugging the curtains and ripping down the rod and also somehow popping the screens out of the windows and then smashing those. A lamp on a table by the window also got trampled.
So, it appears our new dog may have some separation anxiety, which supposedly isn't uncommon with shelter dogs. We're working to try to teach her now that, yeah, it's OK to be home alone.
It may take a while, but we've got a challenge ahead of us. I really don't want to have to end up taking her back to the shelter, so we're doing what we can to get her acclimated in a short order. Hopefully, it goes well.
Because, although she's maybe a little crazy when we leave, she's too sweet when we're there to go without her.
