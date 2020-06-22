COVID-19 has given plenty of opportunities to be disappointed in people and generally depressed, but the most recent was one this stat — 40% of surveyed parents would choose not to send their kids to school if the school requires students to have masks.
If you missed that story last week, those were some survey results from a portion of Central Noble parents, as the school tries to plan how it will get students back to school this fall.
This occurred a few days after our Facebook poll that showed more than half of people in northeast Indiana don't wear a mask in public anyway, so I can't say I was surprised.
(Before I go further, let me step back to say I don't mean to single out specifically Central Noble and its families, as I'm sure they're probably not the only district facing the same problem. They're just the first that shared the data.)
Of the approximately 300 CN families that responded — representing about 600 students, around half of the district's total enrollment — 86% said they preferred a return to "normal" school.
When asked what they thought about continuing online-only classes, like schools were forced to adopt at the end of the 2019-2020 school year, only about 39% said they were OK with that.
And that makes sense. I don't think there are many people who would disagree with the sentiment that students learn better in the physical classroom.
Also, let's not discount the enormous social benefits of school. School gives children of all ages K-12 the opportunity to see their friends, socialize with their peers and grow those interpersonal skills that are important. I can't even count how many employers I've chatted with across my career who are confounded by how many people in the workforce either don't have or have underdeveloped abilities to socialize and work effectively with each other.
So let's just set that as a baseline: In-person school is generally the best experience for students.
With that knowledge in mind, however, when parents were asked about sending their student to school if a mask is required, 40% of parents said no.
We all seem to agree that in-person school is the best. But in-person school with a cloth mask is suddenly unacceptable?
I spend enough time on our newspaper's Facebook pages to fully understand that there are just some people dead set against masks.
Whether you think they will give you brain infections (they don't), whether you think they are totally useless in helping reduce spread of viruses (they're not), whether you think it's some giant global hoax with thousands of disparate people in government, health care and the media in hundreds of different nations all over the world all in on it together to try to trick you into giving up your freedom or something (...), or whether your sentiment is simply equivalent to a toddler-like-mentality of "I'm not going to wear one and you can't make me!", I get it.
I mean, I don't get it in the sense that I think it's irrational — but I get that some people have staked out that ground and refuse to move from it.
And that's fine for you. Even if your actions can potentially have a negative effect on other people in your community, whatever, you do you, as some people have said.
But, addressing the schools issue again, now you're not just making that choice for you. You're making that choice not just a child, but for your child, who — being a parent myself — I would assume most people want the best for.
In weighing the two options, if required by the school, you're really going to choose "masks are dumb" over "my kid's education?"
You shouldn't need a reminder that infectious diseases already frequently rip through the hallways and classrooms of schools as it is, sickening students and staff.
You shouldn't need a reminder that, although young people are less likely to have serious complications from COVID-19, kids are not the only people in a school building five days a week.
You shouldn't need a reminder that, before schools shut for the year in March, three of the first known COVID-19 in the region were a Fremont principal and two West Noble staff members, all three of whom ended up hospitalized.
Knowing kids, I'd wager that if their teachers told them to wear a mask and why, they'd do it at higher rates. Knowing kids, I'd wager that a lot of kids, especially younger ones, would think it's cool to do something they don't normally do. Knowing kids, I'd wager that they'd even get some enjoyment about comparing their different kinds of masks, especially if some kids get ones made with really cool fabrics or patterns.
Maybe coronavirus will go away. Maybe masks won't be necessary. Maybe you won't ultimately have to make that choice.
But, assuming the prevailing thought is correct that, yes, this will still be around come August, if your school says kids must bring masks to school — even if you think it's dumb — it is your chance to be an adult and say "fine" and send your kid to school to get the best education they can possibly get.
Or don't. I'm sure the school will try to accommodate you. They probably have to. But in doing so, please, acknowledge that you're willingly choosing to subject your child to an arguably less effective educational experience because of it.
If you want to die on the anti-mask hill, fine. Die on it. You do you.
But don't take your kid down with you.
