KENDALLVILLE — A major car vs. dump truck crash on S.R. 3 in Kendallville that killed a pregnant woman and later claimed her 3-year-old daughter was the most-read story on kpcnews.com for the second straight week.
Although the story got fewer views the second week after first hitting the website, it was still enough to top this week’s Top 10.
On April 27, Shelby McClellan of Columbia City was driving a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Waits Road around 8:30 a.m. when she failed to yield the right of a way, according to a release from the sheriff’s department. McClellan’s vehicle pulled in front of an oncoming northbound roll-off dump truck being driven by Charles Hillyard, 59, of Fort Wayne.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway, coming to rest in the ditch on the east side of S.R. 3, north of Waits Road, with the roll-off dump truck partially on top of the passenger side of the Grand Prix.
McClellan was pronounced dead at the scene and two children who were passengers, a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were both airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries. The girl succumbed to her injuries from the crash, dying less than 24 hours after the wreck.
The boy was treated and released from the hospital on April 29.
In total, the stories has been viewed more than 22,000 times.
These were the Top 10 most-read stories from April 29 through May 5:
1) Woman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collision — 4,625 pageviews (22,181 total)
2) Tuesday morning crash closes U.S. 20, Angola woman hurt — 2,065 pageviews
3) Kendallville McDonald’s will get modern update — 1,579 pageviews (2,024 total)
4) Injured firefighter well on road to recovery one year later — 1,477 pageviews
5) S.R. 3 crash claims another victim — 1,198 pageviews (3,290 total)
6) Weikel charged with attempted murder, other felonies — 1,100 pageviews
7) Captain’s Cabin closes its doors — 959 pageviews (5,508 total)
8) Man arrested after foot chase, struggle — 900 pageviews
9) Olivia Warner (obituary) — 865 pageviews
10) Fremont man facing more felony charges — 659 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, stories about a LaOtto man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at police officers, a new solar field being built by Kendallville and a Topeka firefighter recovering from serious burns were the top stories of the week:
April 30: (Shared from The News Sun) Weikel also has other pending felony cases in Noble and Steuben counties on top of the new charges — 4,880 people reached, 18 reactions, 29 shares, 10 comments
May 4: (Shared from The News Sun) The solar field designed by Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla will be made up of about 50% tracking panels that will follow the sun throughout the day, collecting maximum energy — 4,764 people reached, 45 reactions, one share, eight comments
May 5: (Shared from The News Sun) “I knew when I joined the fire department it was a family, but I didn’t know it was this big of a deal,” Topeka firefighter Galen Bontrager said of the support he’s had in the year since his injury as he works toward getting back on a fire truck some day — 4,674 people reached, 66 reactions, 65 shares, two comments
On the individual newspaper Facebook pages, posts about a settlement in the ongoing dispute with MSD of Steuben County’s superintendent, an upcoming performance among DeKalb High School theater and the Topeka firefighter story were the top posts of the week:
May 5: (The Herald Republican) MSD of Steuben County Board of Trustees and Superintendent Brent Wilson reach a settlement in their contract dispute. The deal will pay Wilson handsomely to part ways with the district at the end of his current contract on June 30 — 4,142 people reached, 13 reactions, six shares, 11 comments
April 29: (The Star) ‘Mamma Mia!’ rocks DeKalb stage — 489 people reached, 95 reactions, six shares, 20 comments
May 5: (The News Sun) Severe burns suffered during a flare up in a tiny attic space at Beauty and the Bull restaurant in May 2020 ended up costing Galen Bontrager all 10 of his fingers — 5,404 people reached, 357 reactions, 84 shares, 11 comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.