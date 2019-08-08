I was doing some research the other day for our National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference Indiana is hosting in Fort Wayne in less than a month (this has been a four-year process, so we are down to massive crunch time right now!!) and I came across this poem from 1938.
In it, Alma Diehl, from Butler, describes a little about what it’s like to be a County Agent. This poem hit me hard the other day and I just wanted to share it with you all today…bringing a little DeKalb County history out again.
The County Agent
By Alma Mann Diehl
Dedicated to DeKalb County Agent T.E. Myers, 1938
When life meted out the problems
And to each one gave a few
There were many still left over
And a heap of worries too.
They were tied up in a bundle
Labeled plain and this it reads
Extra! for the County Agent
He a double portion needs.
So from that time and forever
Until life’s short rave is run
He can never hope to finish
Though he works from sun till sun,
He must know each true solution
Run at every beck and call
And be ready with an answer
When there isn’t one at all.
No matter what his feelings
He must always be polite.
Must smile, and seem quite happy
When he’s mad enough to fight.
For each matter placed before him
Be concerned and always care
When the true expression really
Is to rave and pull his hair.
When at last he journeys homeward
Seeks to close his weary eyes
Many ohs! and ahs! and wishes
Wafted upward to the skies
Seem to tell the old, old story
Of a day so full of woe
No one really can describe it
Only County Agents know.
And me thinks when life is over
And he climbs the golden stairs
There’ll be some unfinished projects
Spring upon him unawares.
But he still must hasten onward
And from him they will depart
Back to earth they’ll find refuge
In some other Agent’s heart.
