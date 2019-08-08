I was doing some research the other day for our National Association of County Agricultural Agents conference Indiana is hosting in Fort Wayne in less than a month (this has been a four-year process, so we are down to massive crunch time right now!!) and I came across this poem from 1938.

In it, Alma Diehl, from Butler, describes a little about what it’s like to be a County Agent. This poem hit me hard the other day and I just wanted to share it with you all today…bringing a little DeKalb County history out again.

The County Agent

By Alma Mann Diehl

Dedicated to DeKalb County Agent T.E. Myers, 1938

When life meted out the problems

And to each one gave a few

There were many still left over

And a heap of worries too.

They were tied up in a bundle

Labeled plain and this it reads

Extra! for the County Agent

He a double portion needs.

So from that time and forever

Until life’s short rave is run

He can never hope to finish

Though he works from sun till sun,

He must know each true solution

Run at every beck and call

And be ready with an answer

When there isn’t one at all.

No matter what his feelings

He must always be polite.

Must smile, and seem quite happy

When he’s mad enough to fight.

For each matter placed before him

Be concerned and always care

When the true expression really

Is to rave and pull his hair.

When at last he journeys homeward

Seeks to close his weary eyes

Many ohs! and ahs! and wishes

Wafted upward to the skies

Seem to tell the old, old story

Of a day so full of woe

No one really can describe it

Only County Agents know.

And me thinks when life is over

And he climbs the golden stairs

There’ll be some unfinished projects

Spring upon him unawares.

But he still must hasten onward

And from him they will depart

Back to earth they’ll find refuge

In some other Agent’s heart.

Elysia Rodgers is the agriculture and natural resources educator for Purdue Extension-DeKalb County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.