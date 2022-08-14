Roland Young (2/5/1929-12/22/2021), on his 88th birthday, compiled a list of 13 insights he had developed. Over the next three weeks, I would like to share with you nine of his insights. This week we will look at his first three. I have grouped them under the theme of “Keeping an Open Mind.”
Number #1: I do like to hear the opinions of other persons.
Number #2: I think that I have my mind made up until I hear what the other person has to say. Perhaps I have not thought of the issue from another point of view or perspective. Perhaps the other person will provide information that I was not aware of when developing my attitude.
Number #3: I do not change my mind easily. We may disagree, but for the sake of good discussion I will listen to the point of view of another person. If we disagree, I am not confrontive so as to destroy a friendship or working relationship. I believe that discretion is the better part of valor.
Several proverbs emphasize the importance of listening. “Let the wise also hear and gain in learning, and the discerning acquire skill (Proverbs 1:5). “Fools think their own way is right, but the wise listen to advice (Proverbs 12:15). “The ear that heeds wholesome admonition will lodge among the wise (Proverbs 15:31). “If one gives answer before hearing, it is folly and shame (Proverbs 18:13). Each of these proverbs resonates with Young’s first insight of liking to hear the opinions of other persons. Perhaps God was suggesting something when he gave us two ears and just one mouth.
Proverbs 18:2 is a reminder that just because someone is not talking, does not mean they are listening but just preparing their next remark. “A fool takes no pleasure in understanding, but only in expressing personal opinion (Proverbs 18:2) The goal of truly listening is to understand what someone is saying so that the listener is able to restate what the speaker is saying to the satisfaction of the speaker.
Proverbs suggest that a fool is one who has their mind made up and is not open to any new ideas, information, or suggestions. The wise are always ready to listen to the opinions of others because they realize that they do not know it all. A wise person is one who realizes that very often there is not just one way of doing something or looking at something, but a number of ways, each of which have merit and value.
One of the goals of the Book of Proverbs is to provide a framework where healthy discussion can take place without it deteriorating into a hostile or argumentative situation. We should be able to agree to disagree. In his third insight, Young says “I am not confrontive so as to destroy a friendship or working relationship. I believe that discretion is the better part of valor.” There is some value in the old saying about counting to 10 before saying anything. Hasty words have the potential to cause serious harm.
A good summary of Roland Young’s first three insights is to be found in James. “You must understand this, my beloved: let everyone be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger; for your anger does not produce God’s righteousness (James 1:19). If we want to enjoy all the blessings and serendipities that God has in store for us, it is important we keep an open mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.