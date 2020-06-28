Q. I am getting some ideas for building a deck on the back of my house. I have been into the local stores looking at materials for decking and handrails. The basic choices seem to be depending on if I chose wood, vinyl or metal. I am just not all that charged by any of those options. When I look at the glass options or the composite option, they seem to be expensive. I would like to have a unique look but at a reasonable price. Do you have any suggestions? — Lin in Auburn
A. Well my best recommendation is that you find what you like, style, color, natural look, industrial look, no obstruction, or screening. These all represent the basic first choice and will then lead you in certain directions.
If it’s a deck and railing that is on the back of your house and you’re going to stay there for several years, you will be looking at it a lot in the future; it’s got to be something you like.
Now this choice will suggest a material such as wood, composite, metal, aluminum, cable or PVC material.
If you like a simple country or traditional look, it might be wood or composite. If a more modern look is your preference, maybe a mix of composite, metal or pipe is the direction. If you’re looking for privacy, maybe a more solid type of handrail is it, or if less obstruction is desired, you have a view you want to preserve, now the cable or glass is the answer.
Keep in mind that the lowest cost approach would be if it were in a kit form with uniform sizes. The more elaborate your design the tougher it will be to utilize stock materials and sizing.
It is important to consider how the deck will integrate into the steps, and railings can make a big difference with how it goes together.
The higher lines of products that might include custom work will achieve a more refined look but at an added cost.
Me, I am an old wood worker kind of guy. I love decks that have a natural soft feel like you get with a combination of cedar, redwood and treated or composite material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.