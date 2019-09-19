I’ve heard it said that in our life’s journey, we always come around to who and what we are meant to be. Even when we take detours for new opportunities, there’s always that place where we feel that we belong. For me, that place is at a newspaper.
I came home to journalism July 30, when I started as a reporter for the weekly Advance Leader and the daily News Sun at KPC Media Group.
I’ll be gathering content for both newspapers, covering the beats at West Noble schools, the Noble County Public Library and Kendallville Public Library board meetings and the Cromwell Town Board. I’ll also be telling your stories from the news tips I get.
I’ve read newspapers since I was in the second grade at Fairfield Center Elementary School in northwest DeKalb County. I could already read when I entered first grade (kindergarten wasn’t available then), so I progressed quickly into reading every book in the school library and yes, the entire newspaper at home.
Somewhere in my parents’ photo albums is a picture of me sitting on the living room floor, reading the newspaper spread out flat because it was too big for me to hold upright.
My parents subscribed to The Evening Star in Auburn and the News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne. My grandparents, who lived around the corner, subscribed to The Journal Gazette. Once the folks finished the paper, they swapped the day’s editions with my grandparents — a true example of farm family thriftiness.
Three newspapers at my disposal — imagine my glee!
Reading the newspaper when I was supposed to be doing something else got me into trouble more than once. I come from a family of five kids, so my two sisters and I helped with getting supper on the table. I was a multi-tasker before there was a word for it, holding the folded newspaper in one hand while stirring whatever I was cooking with the other hand.
A watched pot may never boil, but it will boil over twice as fast if I’m reading the paper. As you can imagine, sometimes supper was a little overdone. I quickly learned to stay on task because Mom didn’t tolerate the wasting of food or any funny business.
I got my first reporting job at age 11. As a second-year 4-H member, I was elected to the lowly office of reporter for the Fairfield Livewires 4-H Club. It was my sworn duty to send club news to the newspaper and I took my responsibility seriously, sending my report into The Evening Star after every meeting.
In high school, my work on an ‘underground” student newspaper earned me the one and only trip I ever had to the assistant principal’s office in my junior year. My friend Willa and I were the publishers of a weekly rag, “The Weakly Tuba.” We wrote about and illustrated school events, offered up pun humor and shared art with our readers since our freshmen year. A sympathetic teacher, who printed copies on the school’s copy machine, was our press operator.
We sometimes poked fun at the realities of student life and at the rival school newspaper, which seemed at the time to cover only the activities of the popular kids. Our biggest sin was deliberately misspelling the name of then-assistant principal Douglas Fites as “Phites.”
Eventually, some careless soul left a copy in the teacher’s lounge, which caught the eye of the aggrieved Mr. Fites. We were hauled into the office for interrogation. Willa, the daughter of a teacher, was calmer about this situation than I was. I was sure we’d be expelled.
We were ordered to cease and desist instead. Mr. Fites gave us a soft lecture on why rogue publications were not a good idea, then offered to get us jobs on the school newspaper.
I went to Manchester College, sure I’d be a high school English teacher or maybe a newspaper reporter. My parents thought teaching was respectable career and encouraged that. They were less sure about the respectability of a newspaper reporter.
It’s ironic that the door to a teaching career never opened, but that the door to a career as a newspaper reporter did. Fate perhaps?
Mr. Fites might have appreciated the prophetic irony that I’ve spent most of my adult life reporting on the happenings in northeast Indiana.
I landed at The Evening Star for 18 years as a reporter and Life editor, then spent seven years at The Journal Gazette as a copy editor, production editor for the print edition and overnight web editor. It’s false that nothing ever happens in small towns or rural communities because I never ran out of things to write about.
I’ve learned the value of community journalism and why it matters. Consumers lump all information outlets into “The Media,” but the truth is that there’s vast differences in how newspapers, television, radio and social media cover the news.
There’s also a big difference in how the national and local news outlets operate. The national outlets can swoop into the community for a disaster or notorious crime and never suffer the consequences of sensational or inaccurate reporting. They don’t care about burning bridges with their sources because they won’t ever be back.
Reporters in community journalism consider those consequences all the time. We are telling your stories every day, every week and every year. If we don’t tell you about the issues, good and bad, who will?
We also don’t burn our bridges because we have to cross the same bridge again tomorrow.
I’m excited to be home and look forward to telling your stories.
