“Lincoln Tells a Joke — How Laughter Saved the President (And the Country)” is the title of the book I bought at the gift shop associated with the Ford’s Theatre museum in Washington, D.C.
I bought a number of copies for the homes of some of the children in our lives, knowing that those who read it aloud to children will enjoy the book, too. A home can never have too many books, for all ages, about Lincoln.
At the museum we saw a 34 feet tall circular tower of the books that have been written about Lincoln so far — about 15,000 as I remember. In awe, we gazed at the stack as we descended the stairway that encircled the tower of volumes.
The more I learn about Lincoln the more fervently I thank God for placing him in the right place at the right time to guide our nation through some of its most perilous times.
The book begins with these words:
“Poor Abraham Lincoln. His life was hardly fun at all. His childhood was harsh. He looked homely and he knew it. Sadness disturbed him off and on. His family had ups and downs. When he ran for public office, he often lost. As our sixteenth president, he was unpopular. And when his country went to war, it nearly split in two. But Lincoln had his own way of dealing with life. Not many people remember it today. It was all about laughing.”
Lincoln was born in a log cabin in Kentucky, in 1809, but spent his formative years in southern Indiana. Life was hard. Work was backbreaking. In later years Lincoln said, “My father taught me how to work, but not to love it. I’d rather read, tell stories, crack jokes, talk, laugh.”
One of his favorite books was a joke book, “Quinn’s Jests.” At age 11 his first nonsense poem was: “Abraham Lincoln, his hand and pen, he will be good, but God knows when.”
The book tells his life story in a way that elementary students can understand and illustrates various events with humorous comments and observations from Lincoln.
Lincoln aged rapidly during the Civil War and the book states that “before he made difficult decisions he read funny passages aloud from his favorite humor writers, telling his advisors, ‘With the fearful strain that is upon me night and day, if I did not laugh occasionally I should die, and you need this medicine as much as I do.’”
The last words of the book are:
“Five days after the war finally ended in 1865, the Lincolns attended a performance of a popular comic play. The laughter of the audience covered the sound of a gun being fired behind the president. It’s possible that Lincoln was laughing even in the final moments of his life. He died at age fifty-six ... Yet Abraham Lincoln had kept Americans together, thanks to the love of laughter that kept him going, step by step, on a journey that took him all the way to the White House and into history.”
During his lifetime, Lincoln was the most unpopular president in U.S. history, due to his politics, not his jokes. He received thousands of death threats. But the book states, he could make light even of the death threats, “saying that the first few made him ‘a little uncomfortable, but there is nothing like getting used to things!’”
+++
