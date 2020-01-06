I’ve been off for a few weeks with my power rankings, but don’t you worry, I was still paying attention to our area basketball teams over the holidays. And let me tell you, there are plenty of teams playing very well right now.
Also, a preview of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament will be out a week from today, so make sure to stay tuned for that with favorites, contenders and dark horse teams.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
Girls No. 1 Angola
Record: 11-2, 6-0 NECC
Last ranking: 1
The Hornets have won 10 games in a row and haven’t been tested since the month of November. Their next best opportunity to be pushed will come next week in the NECC Tournament, where they should be the favorite.
No. 2 Eastside
Record: 12-2, 4-2 NECC
Last ranking: 2
The Blazers stumbled against Lakeland a couple of weeks ago, but rebounded nicely by winning the South Adams Classic on Dec. 28. Eastside usually struggles in that tournament, but it won by almost 30 points in the championship game against the host Starfires. Just another example of the turnaround job Mike Lortie has done.
No. 3 Garrett
Record: 10-3, 3-2 NECC
Last ranking: 3
Since the overtime loss against Eastside, the Railroaders have been on a rampage, beating everyone in their path by double digits. Now, I’ve been on the Bailey Kelham bandwagon since day one, but when she turned in a 45-point performance against New Haven on Dec. 23, I moved to the front of that bandwagon and am leading the charge.
No. 4 Lakeland
Record: 10-7, 4-3 NECC
Last ranking: 5
If you’re looking for a team that is playing its best basketball of the season, look no further than the Lakeland Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 10 and have beaten some quality teams recently, including Eastside, Tippecanoe Valley and Concord. The Lakers might be a dark horse in next week’s conference tournament.
No. 5 Central Noble
Record: 9-5, 5-1 NECC
Last ranking: 4
Some could argue the Cougars should be higher, and you might be right. But this isn’t so much on them as it is who is above them. They have a chance to prove they should be higher with their game on Friday against Garrett.
Others considered: Prairie Heights, Fremont.
Boys No. 1 Prairie Heights
Record: 10-0, 5-0 NECC
Last ranking: 1
The Panthers are the lone unbeaten in the area, so they are an easy choice for the top spot on the boys’ side. It’s not just that Heights is still undefeated, it’s that it is beating opponents by an average of 19.1 points per game, which is good enough for 16th in the state and fourth in Class 2A.
No. 2 Westview
Record: 5-2, 3-1 NECC
Last ranking: 3
The Warriors are on a four-game winning streak and all four are impressive wins. They squeaked out a win over Angola, then less than 24 hours later beat a very good University squad at Grace College followed by a 20-point win over LaGrange County rival Lakeland. Westview is in a good place right now after a rocky start to the season.
No. 3 Central Noble
Record: 6-2, 3-1 NECC
Last ranking: 4
The Cougars have won four of their last five games. The lone loss in there was to Wawasee, which is a solid team, but Central Noble needs to show more. It has the talent to do so with guys like Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder. I might be saying this all season, but if the Cougars can find a way to be more consistent on defense, they will be more successful.
No. 4 East Noble
Record: 3-3, 0-1 Northeast 8
Last ranking: Not ranked
After starting the season 0-3, the Knights have won three straight and in impressive fashion, too. They were able to outlast two teams that play a slow brand of basketball, Fairfield and Concord, and beat them both by more than 20 points. Then, sandwiched in between those two wins was a 10-point victory over a very good shooting Northridge team that had a 14-point lead in the first quarter. The schedule does get harder, starting tonight at Westview.
No. 5 Angola
Record: 4-3, 1-2 NECC
Last ranking: Not ranked
The Hornets have been off since Dec. 21, which feels like a long time ago. But they picked up a win over Fremont, the night after they lost by one point at Westview. Angola has its most difficult test of season when it travels to Prairie Heights on Friday.
Others considered: Churubusco, DeKalb, Lakewood Park, Fremont.
Games of the week
After a week of 0-4, I’ve gone back-to-back weeks with a zero in the loss column. I don’t want to be too arrogant, but I’m getting pretty good at this. Let’s see if I can keep up my winning ways for another week.
Last week: 3-0
Overall: 17-6
East Noble boys at Westview, today
Last year’s matchup between these two was slated as the game of the season. This year, it might not live up to that billing, but it should still be a good game. Hayden Jones versus Charlie Yoder is the main reason that this game should be as good as I think it will be. The question is who will get more from their role players? I think the Warriors will. Hannah picks Westview.
Garrett girls at Central Noble, Friday
Both teams are playing well, but I think the Railroaders have more scoring and the better defense in this matchup. Hannah picks Garrett.
Angola boys at Prairie Heights, Friday
Can the Hornets slow down the Panthers? Can Dyer Ball limit Elijah Malone? I think the answer to both of those questions is no. Hannah picks Prairie Heights.
