We have a new team at the top of my weekly power rankings: COVID-19.
This team was so overwhelming it took out three teams during Week 2 and already has two wins over DeKalb and Angola in Week 3.
A DeKalb football player tested positive for the coronavirus after the season opener at Angola.
The Barons will resume their season Sept. 18 against Columbia City, and Angola will do so a week earlier when it hosts West Noble on Sept. 11. Garrett, the team DeKalb was supposed to play last Friday, took Week 2 off, but is back this week at Churubusco.
All kidding aside, I hope the individual comes out completely healthy and can resume his football season.
The Barons and Hornets will stay in the rankings because I think they would still be worthy even if they played last week. Also, there’s a big separation from the teams that are good and the teams that are not.
Here’s this week’s power rankings.
No. 1 East Noble
Last week: 1
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 15-14 win at NorthWood
It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the Knights pulled out a gritty one-point win on the road at Andrews Field last week.
The offense needs some work, but this defense is really good. It makes plays when it needs to. It has players like Rowan Zolman and Cole Schupbach, who fly all over the field. I’d argue it’s the best in the area.
That unit will be put to the test again on Friday at Huntington North. The Vikings put a scare into the Knights last season. Can they do more than just a scare this season?
No. 2 Eastside
Last week: 2
Record: 2-0
Last Friday’s result: 28-14 win at Adams Central
Speaking of really good defenses. The Blazers held Adams Central to just 14 points, which has been done only six times in the last five years.
Lane Burns is a special player who does a little of everything for this team. He grabbed a fumble on Friday and took it to the house. Then, he picked off an Adams Central pass a couple of possessions later. Burns and Zolman have been two defensive standouts in the area so far this season.
No. 3 Angola
Last week: 3
Record: 1-0
Last Friday’s result: Game vs. Leo was canceled
The Hornets aren’t just laying around for two weeks. If you follow their Twitter @AngolaFootball, you’ll see a “Quarantine Log” filled with pictures athletes lifting and getting after it.
When Angola comes back next week, don’t expect much rust.
No. 4 DeKalb
Last week: 4
Record: 0-1
Last Friday’s result: Game vs. Garrett was canceled
The Barons return the week of Sept. 8 but won’t play against East Noble that Friday. I don’t know if the Knights are happy about that, but they didn’t wait around to find a new opponent. They picked up Penn to play in Kendallville on Sept. 11, which should be a dandy of a game.
No. 5 Central Noble
Last week: 5
Record: 1-1
Last Friday’s results: 28-7 loss to Columbia City
The Cougars hung around with the Eagles for three quarters on Friday night, and that’s all you can really ask of a team that has quite a few injuries, specifically along the offensive and defensive lines.
Central Noble needs to get healthy and find more offensive firepower quickly, because it faces solid Fairfield team this week.
Others considered: Churubusco and Fremont.
