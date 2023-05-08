I came up with a brilliant thought experiment this past week to really challenge Indiana's supermajority's obsession with school vouchers.
Imagine this: An Indiana private school that only admits transgender youth.
Now imagine that private school taking state voucher money for its students and you'd watch the culture warrior types in the Indiana General Assembly spin in circles trying to shut down the flow of public tax dollars to private schools.
I laughed when I came up with the idea, because it's one of those situations that puts two antithetical ideas in opposition and really puts the person who believes both sides in a pickle.
It's kind of like asking a "pro-life" conservative if they think the death penalty should be outlawed and then watching them squirm as they try to explain that "all* life is precious," but then provides you the asterisked list of lives that actually don't matter that much like criminals, gun violence victims, immigrants fleeing poverty and violence, etc.
The idea is doubly delicious because it hits on themes like you'll hear about how my tax dollars shouldn't go to fund things I find wicked. Rep. Jim Banks is a big fan of that line, about how not a single cent of tax money should fund abortion services of any kind anywhere because conservatives pay taxes and the thought they might indirectly fund such would be utterly unconscionable.
So that's why this voucher idea is absolutely brilliant to really put a lot of school choice advocates in a bind, because as we saw during this session that recently concluded, Indiana Republicans love, love, love funneling money away from public schools via vouchers as they forked over a on of new cash in that direction. They also hate, hate, hate the notion that a youngster might want to experiment with or transition genders, as evidenced by bills this session banning gender-affirming care of any type for youth and passing a law requiring schools to out kids to their parents, among others.
So you set up a private school in Indiana that only admits trans youth.
Since it's a private school, it's not required to take anyone like a public school. Its admissions board can set whatever criteria it wants and can accept or reject students at will.
And, since vouchers exist and "the money follows the student," those private school students would be able to take their state tuition support with them to help pay for the cost of attending their new private school. Since the supermajority just raised the eligibility for vouchers to 724% of federal poverty level, it can assure every trans kid, basically regardless of income, can get their vouchers.
Then, we sit back and watch conservatives grapple with the realization that their tax dollars are going to fund that school and support education for those kids who many would argue shouldn't be allowed to exist outside of the box of the gender binary.
The secondary beauty of the idea is that a lot of regulations that apply to public schools don't apply to private schools if they don't choose to voluntarily seek accreditation, so you could watch legislators get bitten by their own regulations.
For example, the trans youth school could take the state voucher money but wouldn't have to publicly provide a budget of how it's expending that money. The school also wouldn't have to host public school board meetings, so enraged interlopers who don't have students attending that district couldn't show up to shout at them like they can at a public school.
The school wouldn't even need to have certified teachers with an educational background, because that's not required for private schools. So you would assume the school could assemble a staff of trans teachers who could relate to the students, regardless of whether they have pedagogical training.
Private schools also aren't bound to the new laws that legislators passed this session. The law that requires schools to out students to their parents if they want to use a different name or different pronouns? The bill that bans teaching of any topic relating to human sexuality in grades K-3? Both only apply to public institutions.
And the curriculum? Private schools have a much greater flexibility to teach topics they feel are important, so the school for trans youth could spend as much time as it wants talking about gender issues in society on top of reading, writing and arithmetic.
This idea is as golden as the guy who launched the First Church of Cannabis in response to Indiana's embarrassing Religious Freedom Restoration Act, arguing that if smoking weed was part of the doctrine of his made-up church, then the state would have to allow it. (That didn't actually fly in practice, but it was a genius idea nonetheless.)
Would such a private school cause the supermajority to rethink its obsession with sending public tax dollars away from public schools?
Doubtful, as one of my Twitter followers noted and that I definitely agree with, the General Assembly would bend over backwards next year trying to come up with a discriminatory legal remedy to ensure no tax dollars went to this particular school but could continue funding all of the other more conservatively acceptable institutions.
But it would be glorious, just for a session, to watch the supermajority have to justify themselves by either acknowledging the voucher system is kind of, actually, definitely misappropriation of public money or, failing that, just be even more blatant and transparent in their disdain for the LGBTQ+ population of this state than they already are.
Win-win either way.
