My kitchen has not been painted since I moved into this old house. I have put it off …dreaded it, really! Oh, such a mess it will make, but this week the time had come to deal with it. Everything landed on my dining room table, on the floor, in the living room. Where did all of this come from? I have often teased about moving into a tiny house or a tiny trailer, and now I think that my kitchen stuff alone would fill the little house. So much for that thought!
The last to go out of my kitchen were the pieces of poetry taped to my kitchen cupboards. I change these poems regularly based on the seasons … just as I switch out twinkle lights and decorations. I pulled down the winter poetry with a sigh. For the past years I have used these poems to deter folks from noticing my cupboards needed to be painted. Who notices those things when there is poetry to read? Alas, alas.
After a week of maneuvering around dishes and pots, the kitchen is painted and all is put back. Everything is perfect once again for a cup of tea or a midnight glass of wine out on the stoop. Now that the cupboards are painted, the question arises. Poetry or no poetry? Yes, everything is fresh and new, and that was what I wanted. But now, I miss that poetry, so copying and printing fresh new spring poetry and taping them once again to my cupboard doors. Yes, that’s better.
It is all finished just in time to finish up National Poetry Month. Whereas, I did not read every day on the square, I ended up in various (and sundry!) locations! It has been great fun! There is just one event left, and that is the final reading! If you missed all the others, and you must have poetry in your soul, then this one is for you! On Friday, late afternoon, poets and poetry lovers will gather in Wells Theatre to share our love for poetry together. Wells Theatre is inside Taylor Hall on the beautiful Trine campus. The event starts at 4 p.m., and ends when there are no more poems left to share, or when the clock strikes six bells.
Once again, our featured poet is Michael Czarnecki from upstate New York. Michael is one of the purest poets I know. I met him at the Angola Carnegie Library years ago when he did a reading, and well, the rest is history! He usually stops by once or twice a year to share his readings, renew friendships, and promote his newest book! This year he is bringing his new one, “Becoming Who I Needed to Be.” I have all of Michael’s books so I am sure I will be adding this one to my poetry collection! I probably will have to buy a few extra “Route 20” books as I have a tendency to give them away to travelers who are following Route 20! Michael publishes all his own work at his publishing company, Foothills Publishing.
Not only is Michael a poet, but a gardener and a dreamer of dreams. He gave up the finer things in life years ago to enjoy the finer things of life … the land, the friends, the hippie way of life. Did I say hippie? Oh yes, in every way. If you have never met Michael, you are in for a treat!
As always, this poetry event is open to everyone. Even if you are not a poet, or even a poetry lover, come join us. You might be surprised how much you enjoy this event! I usually find during this event that there are many closet poets in our area. I am always surprised and delighted at the choice of poetry and how creative folks are in the sharing of the words. This year some of my Trine students will be sharing with us as they bravely take to the stage to read a sonnet or poem.
What is it that I love about poetry? I think it is the way the words are strung together … like pearls on a string. It is amazing how deep or refreshing poetry can be in such few words. Robert Frost once wrote, “Poetry is when emotion has found its thought, and thought has found words.”
Poetry gives us a deeper vocabulary, a creative imagination, and best of all, a small poem will fit into your pocket! See you on Friday!
