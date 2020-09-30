“The time is always right to do what is right.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
We live in difficult times, and no matter what religious faith you practice, this quote from Martin Luther King Jr. should be a creed that we all follow: “The time is always right to do what is right.”
On a global scale, it is right that all men are created equal, that there should be no discrimination based on race, ethnic background, gender, age, or social orientation. It is right that we feed the hungry, find shelter for the homeless, take care of the elderly, educate the youth no matter what their zip code, and offer health care for all those in need. Whatever the cost, it is the right thing to do.
It is tough to watch the news because there are so many examples where we, as a society, don’t seem to do what is right. Citizens as well as law enforcement should not use violence when it is not necessary.
Individually, each of us can do many little things that can make a difference. During this pandemic, we can wear a mask, keep our social distance and support our local businesses. We can cut our grass, say "hi" to our neighbors, and inquire about how the older couple down the street is doing. We can send birthday cards, thank you notes, or even call that old friend from high school who used to be our best buddy. We can donate not only our money but our time to thousands of different causes like the YMCA, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the local church, hospital, soup kitchen or animal shelter, all of which desperately need our help! Through Facebook and other social media sites we can reach out to a number of people who need our help, even if it is just to acknowledge that you are thinking about them.
During these difficult times this Martin Luther King quote,” The time is always right to do what is right,” reminds each of us that we simply just need to care!
