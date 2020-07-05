Experiencing the loss of a loved one is very, very hard.
Grief is even more difficult when people cannot be with loved ones at the end of life, such as during a pandemic.
St. John Lutheran Church is reaching out to help people begin the journey from mourning to joy with a program called GriefShare, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 301 S. Oak St., Kendallville.
Leadership team members Director of Christian Education Paul R. Wendt, Diana Probst and Tina Bowen answered these questions.
What are the extra challenges involving grief during the pandemic?
It is difficult to grieve when one is keeping social distance, when there are limitations on funerals and at the funeral home. Many are choosing to put off doing a viewing to have a celebration of life at a later date. This doesn’t allow the person to start their journey of grief. They are sort of stuck in limbo.
How can GriefShare help?
The journey from mourning to joy requires persistence and accurate, helpful tools and information. For many in the depths of grief it is too much to seek such information and engage in the process.
GriefShare provides an atmosphere where is it permissible to grieve with all of the messiness that often involves. GriefShare provides an environment in which a group of people can travel the road together — encouraging one another along the way with helpful tools. Support. Hope. This is the power of these simple 13 sessions. It is not easy but it is worth it.
Who is the target audience?
Teens through older adults — all potentially would benefit, even if that person is not a Christian. However, the program does come from a distinctively Christian perspective.
Will people also be able to participate by Zoom?
We finished our first session that way. If need be, Zoom will be possible.
How will it be structured?
Video with counselors, people recovering from grief, pastors, conversation, discussion and at home exercises.
The program is 13 weeks, two hours a week.
Is there a cost?
The workbook that provides support in the healing journey is $20. Once a person has the workbook, he or she may repeat GriefShare for free. Many people do repeat GriefShare later in their grief journey.
What are some of the major topics that will be covered?
• Why grief is harder than people imagine.
• Despite how they feel right now, there is reason for hope.
• Eye-opening reasons why the pain is so overwhelming.
• Some of the overlooked, yet common, effects grief has on the mind, body and spirit.
• How to get things done when they don’t feel like they have any energy.
• Helpful goals to set on their journey of grief.
• How the events surrounding their loved one’s death affect their grief.
• The best ways to deal with their loved one’s belongings
• How the death of a loved one affects friendships.
• Why being honest with God is an expression of faith.
• What God has to say to them about their “why” questions.
• How to handle grief-related anger and guilt.
• Complicating factors, why moving forward is a necessity, why peace and pain will always coexist and more.
Participants will receive helpful ideas from grief counselors, Christian authors and pastors, many of whom share their own experiences of journeying through grief.
Through small group conversation, participants will experience support and care by listening to one another and discussing the video presentations. There will be mutual acceptance without “pressure” to heal and Scripture passages that apply to the topic.
Offered in more than 18,000 churches in 62 countries, GriefShare was well received the first time St. John offered it.
If interested?
For more information, Director of Christian Education Paul Wendt can be reached at St John Lutheran Church at 347-2158.
• Or use the group contact link: griefshare.org/groups/121551
• Or go to GriefShare.org and click on “Find a Group.” Put the Kendallville zip code: 46755 in the search field. St. John’s group will be in the list.
“Grief work is hard work,” said the leadership team members. “Join us for two or three sessions to see if GriefShare proves helpful to you.”
