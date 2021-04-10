The DeKalb Master Gardeners will be hosting their fourth Spring Symposium on Saturday, April 17, from 7:30 to 11 a.m.
This event is open to the public and will be held at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn. For any Master Gardeners wanting to attend, there will be the educational hours available.
The symposium will begin at 7:30 a.m. with registration and light refreshments.
We have a great lineup of speakers this year.
Neil Case, a retired Indiana Department of Natural Resources officer and avid birding enthusiast, will speak with us about backyard birding. He will discuss how to create a bird habitat in your backyard, how to attract different birds, and how to identify them.
Our second speaker will be Bill Horan, ag and natural resource educator with Purdue Extension in Wells County. He will talk about ponds and their maintenance needs.
Our last speaker is me, the ag and natural resource educator with Purdue Extension in DeKalb County. I will speak on the language of flowers, what each flower means and how we can create meaningful bouquets.
The cost is $10 per person for the day. A light breakfast and materials will be provided.
All current Health Department recommendations will be followed regarding social distancing and public health safety. If social distancing cannot be maintained, we ask that you please wear a face covering.
To RSVP, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3cE3d4X, or call the Extension Office at (260) 925-2562 and let us know how many people will be attending. This event will be capped at 50 attendees.
If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact me at (260) 925-2562 prior to the meeting.
We hope to see you there as we enjoy the beginnings of spring!
