“We are all experts in our own little niches.”
— Alex Trebek
Sadly, long time Jeopardy announcer Alex Trebek recently passed away from pancreatic cancer.
In his role as the show’s host since 1984, he was a staple in many homes across America. As fans we delighted in his charm as we tried to keep up with the contestants on a variety of worldly subjects.
The other day on Jeopardy, the contestants confirmed his quote, “We are all experts in our own little niches.” None of the three highly intelligent contestants that day knew that the Davis Cup was an international tennis tournament. I couldn’t believe that they could miss such an easy question.
Since my wife and I regularly watch the show, I can truly say that my knowledge of the opera, poetry, and dozens other subjects is very limited. Just when I think that I am intelligent and well-read, I realize that I have a lot to learn. Most days when I watch the show, I am in awe of the contestants’ knowledge.
We are entertained, because, as Trebek says, “Learning something new is fun.”
While battling the disease he continued to work so, fortunately, we will be able to watch him host the show through Christmas Day.
When thinking about our own journey in life we all can relate to his quote of, “My life has been a quest for knowledge and understanding, and now I am nowhere near having achieved that, and it doesn’t bother me in the least. I will die without having come up with the answers to many things in life.”
We all are on our own special journey in life, and none of us will have all the answers.
As the tributes to him come in from all over the country, we are all reminded of how precious life is. We should do the things that we feel we were put on this earth to do and cherish our time with those around us.
In Jeopardy fashion, Trebek would answer the question, “What is a life well lived!”
