Tia, 3, and her family were excited about her first play (The Best Christmas Pageant Ever). Jo Drudge was director with Gaslight. When Tia was asked if this was her first play, she said, “No last night was my first play and we have another one tomorrow!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
+++
Melissa Cordial Schenkel of Fort Wayne shared this comment made by their son Kingston, 11, on one of the unseasonably warm days last week: “Mom, it’s 57 degrees out right now. That’s like a cold day in Florida!”
+++
Alessandra, 7, was watching a show with her parents about how ancient documents are preserved at the Vatican. Alessandra said, “Whoever wrote the Bible must have loved writing because that would take a lot of work!” — Lucretia Cardenas (mother of Alessandra) of Texas
+++
Our grandson Oliver, 3, of Santiago, Chile, was visiting family members. With the excitement and energy of 3-year-olds he was jumping on a family member’s bed. I told him firmly that he should not jump on the bed because it was not respectful to jump on people’s beds. Oliver thought a minute and asked, “Is that bed an important bed?”
+++
Here is a favorite from a few years back:
Linda’s three granddaughters spent the weekend after Thanksgiving with them. Sisters Hannah, 12, Hallie, 4, and cousin Ashton, 10, love to play together singing, dancing, writing and performing their plays. Linda was amused at Hallie’s interpretation of “Deck the Halls.” She sat at the piano and sang, “Check the halls for balls of holly!” — Linda McCoy of Albion
+++
Merry Christmas to each of you readers and your families! Thank you for sharing your stories! You are helping to brighten the lives of many people ... and you are giving a gift for the future because of the memories that are preserved. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. You can also submit stories at funnykids.com and read past stories there, too. Please share this column with others. Thank you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.