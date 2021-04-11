Arla Johnson doesn't look a day over 80.
She will turn 103 on April 17.
Other than last summer's bout with pneumonia followed by a urinary tract infection coupled with COVID-19, she has never been seriously ill.
She has no wrinkles.
In addition to its youthful-looking occupant, her room at Lutheran Life Villages — where she has lived since September 2018 — also is home to an exquisitely-decorated Easter tree ... which a few weeks earlier was a St. Patrick's tree and before that a Valentine's tree ... preceded by Christmas and Halloween ... She has been decorating the tree for many years.
"She loves to decorate," said Arla's companion, Martha Debes, who spends several days a week with her. Arla and Martha have a stockpile of ornaments and Martha carries out Arla's decorating instructions to perfection.
Decorating includes painting Arla's toenails when Martha does pedicures. Arla's feet are pretty enough for a picture. Her favorite colors are black, white and red, with black being her favorite color for polish, except at Christmas time when she wears red.
What has kept Arla going and glowing, beautiful on the inside and out?
"Walking all over Kendallville, Pond's cream and religion," Arla said. Despite the decades of walking, Martha credits Arla's youthful looking feet — any 20-year-old would be proud to have them — to the high quality shoes she has always worn.
"I walked for years," Arla said. "My friend Ginny Wilondek and I walked a lot for years all over. We walked every day even when it was raining. Every street in Kendallville."
How's it going?
"I feel real good," Arla said with a clear, strong voice. "The only thing is my hearing ... I'm doing pretty good for someone my age, I think."
"She is so happy!" commented Martha.
The daughter of Almon and Zella Greenman, Arla grew up in Stroh with three siblings. Elaine was the oldest, then Arla, then Max and then brother Lynn, her favorite.
Did other people in your family have long lives?
"No ... My mother was 101. That's the only one I know of that lived to be over 100. Max was 99 and Lynn was 92."
Martha chimed in. "She lived on her own in Friendly Village in Kendallville ... She was 99 when she was driving the ladies to bingo at the Council on Aging on Cedar Street in Kendallville."
What is your secret for such beautiful skin and good health?
"I use Pond's cream ... since I was 16. My neighbor had such a pretty complexion and she said 'I use Pond's cream,' and I started using it every day. I swear by it. It's the best cream and it's not expensive ...
"(Also) I try to eat right. My mother always cooked good meals for us. I ate real well."
Favorite food?
"Well, I hate to say. Sweets ... anything coconut I love! I don't like milk. (Her father made her take cod liver oil when she was young because she would not drink milk like her siblings.) I don't mind cod liver oil at all. I never touched milk."
Where did you go to school?
I grew up in Stroh. (They all went to school at Salem Center. Her father was valedictorian of his high school class, graduating at age 14.)
Did you work outside the home?
"I didn't have to work and I just enjoyed life."
But then Martha reminded Arla of when she worked in Michigan.
"Oh, yes," Arla said. "When I lived in Stroh I worked clear up in Sturgis and I picked up riders and we went up to Sturgis to work. I made army cots. I don't remember the year but it was during World War II and I made women's garters, too."
When did you move to Kendallville?
She moved to Kendallville when she married Gus Johnson. She had three children, Melody Culler of Kendallville and two sons: Brent, who passed away at age 2, and Kevin, who died in 2014 at age 59 of a cancerous brain tumor.
Kevin graduated from East Noble High School in 1973 and from I.U. with an associate’s degree in business. He was a sales representative for Lyall Electric and later an installment loan officer for Kendallville Bank and Trust. Along with his father, he was owner/operator of Johnson Auto Sales in Kendallville for many years.
Melody, 76, has always lived in the Kendallville area. She worked for Flint & Walling for 24 years and is now enjoying retirement at Cobblestone, where she is a golfer.
Arla shared a duplex with Kevin until he died (they had a duplex; each lived in one half). She has three grandchildren, four greats and one great-great grandson, Teegan.
Martha reminded Arla that she worked for the telephone company for a short while. Arla quickly recalled that it was upstairs above a drugstore on Main Street and she was a switchboard operator. It took two days to get from Kendallville to California on one call because "it had to go through this city and that city."
Arla enjoyed the job. One of her friends there was June Wineland of Kendallville, who called me last month to tell me that I should interview Arla prior to her 103rd birthday. June, who is "like a cousin," and Arla are best friends. Their supervisor was Florede Baughman who lived on her own in an apartment in Kendallville until her death at age 108.
What is the most important thing in your life?
"Religion," she said, pointing to some books by Dr. Charles Stanley that Arla's nephew sent. "He's really a nice minister." She attended Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.
What do you do during the day?
"I watch TV (Fox News). I know about all that is going on. Biden is our president but I want Trump back!"
Martha said before COVID-19 she would take Arla for rides around town. Arla can walk with assistance.
Martha recalled that when Arla had COVID-19 she was "in really bad shape" because she also had a urinary tract infection. "She is Wonder Woman," Martha said with a smile.
Arla decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine because when she got a flu shot she "was really sick ... I had such a reaction ... I've been healthy all my life — nothing serious that I know of. Bladder and kidney infections —that's my only problem. My mother had it (bladder infections)."
After my interview with Arla, I called her daughter, Melody, to inquire about what kind of birthday party celebration they might be able to have. Melody said that because indoors at Lutheran Life they are limited to three people at a designated area, they will all gather outside her window. When Arla is close to the window and the people outdoors speak loudly — it goes pretty well.
Arla will have a small cake; the current health restrictions don't allow her to have a large cake to share with family and friends.
Last year when they gathered outside Arla's window for the party it snowed!
"We built her a snowman which she really enjoyed," Melody said. "We are hoping no snow this year!"
I didn't ask Arla, but I imagine she doesn't want another snowman on her birthday this year. But she might consider a Hostess Snoball — coconut, of course!
How many people live to 100?
Only 0.0173% of Americans live to 100.
In Indiana, the percentage of centenarians, according to the 2010 U.S. Census Bureau, is slightly lower: 0.0167%.
If we combine the 2019 population figures for Noble (47,744), DeKalb (43,475), LaGrange (39,193) and Steuben (34,594) counties and use the 2010 percentage for Indiana, we find there are 27 or 28 centenarians in our four counties.
Long lives tend to run in families.
The 2010 census showed a strong increase in the number of people aged 90 to 94 (up 30.2%) and those aged 95 to 99 (up 29.5%). The number of centenarians is slowly increasing.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 80% of current centenarians are white, female and born in the U.S. Most have been widowed for a number of years.
About 10% of all centenarians live in California. The next most populous state for centenarians is New York, followed by Florida.
In addition to the U.S., the countries most likely to have a large proportion of centenarians are Canada, England, France, Japan and Sweden.
Love has no age limit
During their later years, Martha Debes was also a companion for Arla's friend, Florede Baughman, for almost four years, and for Arla's brother, Dr. Lynn Greenman, two years at his house and three years at Shepherd of the Hill.
The long list of people for whom Martha has been a companion includes Merritt Diggins, Fred Butler, Jim Koons and 13 years for Hilda Hanes.
At age 86, Hilda married Richard Gibbons. Martha recalls that Hilda thought she was too old to get married but Richard insisted. So Hilda sought advice from her local doctors who told her, "There is no age limit on love."
Even though Richard developed Alzheimer's three years after their marriage, Hilda said she never regretted the decision because "there is no age limit on love."
"They do become your family," Martha said about her companions, adding that she learns so much from each of them.
