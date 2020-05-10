Jen Kramer teaches fourth grade at Topeka Elementary School; in the past she has taught first, second and third grades and middle school special education. She has been teaching for 36 years.
How is it going?
Things are going well, considering. I miss the kids tremendously. I know they miss school and me — they tell me every time we talk!
Things are different now. We have developed learning packets instead of face-to-face teaching. We do learning packets, because many of our Amish students do not have access to computers.
I call the students (Amish call back) and I talk to each student at least once a week and ask them about their work and how they are doing. Many of the students call at least a couple times a week. I have had several students say they called me, because they knew I was missing them, which is true.
What is the biggest challenge?
The biggest challenge for me is that, because I cannot see them face to face, I am not sure how they are doing inside. I can tell so much from a student by their smiles and expressions.
Their smiles and hugs are what I miss the most. I want to make sure that not only are students keeping up on their work, but most importantly I want to make sure that emotionally they are doing OK. Their well-being is the most important.
Memories to share?
My most vivid memory since the virus is when I did Google Meet with a few of my students that had computers. One of my students smiled and yelled, “ It is Mrs. Kramer, it is Mrs. Kramer!!” I knew she missed me!
And when I get a letter from a student and a parent sends along a note that says their child has missed school and me so much.
Another parent wrote and told me that her daughter was playing school and she was Mrs. Kramer.
Is there a silver lining?
If there is a silver lining in all of this, it is that families have slowed down and spent quality time together. Family is the most important aspect of a child’s life.
I have heard from parents that although they hope school gets back to normal next year, it has been good having them home. But, they have added, please don’t retire!
I need to add that I have been blessed to have spent my whole teaching career at Westview. Westview has always put students first, the love for kids from the superintendent, principals, fellow teachers, and other staff within the buildings has been evident in all of my 36 years. I teach with some of the most caring and loving people in the world. At Topeka Elementary we are definitely a family.
The community support throughout Westview is the best. I am proud and thankful to have been a part of the Westview community for 36 years! And, if the virus has taught me anything, it is that I am not ready to retire. I miss the kids too much.
