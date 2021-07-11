The notion of the apple as a symbol of sin is reflected in artistic renderings of the fall from Eden. When held in Adam's hand, the apple symbolizes sin. But, when Christ is portrayed holding an apple, he represents the Second Adam who brings life. This difference reflects the evolution of the symbol in Christianity. Apple (symbolism) — Wikipedia
“And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, 'You may surely eat of every tree of the garden. But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.'”
(Genesis 2:16-17) ESV
I would like to tell you a story of a “gift” of a beautiful sterling silver chain with a small round disc which had an apple, with a small stem and leaf attached to it, and placed across the center of the Apple was another small delicate ridged bar. This indicated to me that this was a “warning,” to whoever might see this lovely necklace.
The older woman, who received the necklace, was filled with so much joy. The gift was from her son’s loving friend. The older woman has yet to meet this friend, however, there, again, as I have written before ... is that “silver thread,” from Heaven that streams down from our Father above, blessing us in many ways.
He lets us know, it seems, at just the right time in our lives when we need extra love from Him and asks another child, of His, to help in sending this love.
Sometimes we are so torn with guilt, fear, concerns, illness, suffering ... the list goes on into “infinity.” So, that is when He knows one of His children is in need of that “extra touch of love” from Heaven.
The silver chain is so delicate and because of her twisted fingers, she could not put on the necklace by herself. Her loving, 11-year-old granddaughter, fastened the chain, and that, in itself, was another blessing from Heaven. The older woman had not seen her granddaughters since the pandemic began.
As the old woman was drifting off to sleep, after such a beautiful evening, she could not get the apple out of her mind. She kept thinking of the symbolism of the apple and sin and the fact that she is "deadly" allergic to apples.
Could it be, since the old woman tries to serve our Father as best she can, this will be a daily reminder to her that she needs to be very aware of the sins she commits in her life? She pondered and decided, “Yes, indeed,” this was our Father speaking to her, in that “unheard voice,” she often feels she hears.
She falls down among the dirt and grime of sin, often, as it is very hard for us humans to remain the kind, loving and forgiving children our Father wants us to be all the time. This grieves her heart so very much and she prays daily that our Father will give her the gift of carrying forgiveness always in her heart and soul.
She will never remove from around her neck this lovely gift. She will wear it forever and into death, as a reminder of our Father’s love for her and the love between two people, who have never met, but I am sure will, in the near future. What a beautiful blessing to have a stranger love you, so unconditionally; it is truly sent from our Father. Blessings like this can only happen if He divines it to be so.
The fact that the old woman is so allegoric to apples, seems to equate, at least to her, that she is “allergic” to sin as well. In her mind, we must all try very hard not to consume sin of any kind. That is a very high mark and we all fall short. However, Our Father sent His Son, Jesus, to redeem us from that sin. We get caught up in our own desires of greed; thinking we are better than others; keeping hatred in our hearts; instead of forgiveness; and just being very “mean-spirited children” and we must stop those actions.
We need to carry forgiveness in our hearts with every breath we take. We need to have a reminder — through prayer, through snapping a rubber band around our wrists, or some symbol — making us pay attention to those sins we commit and resist the "darkness of sin.”
Perhaps you are allergic to something, and you should keep that “something” in your mind as that symbol of staying away from sin just like you would stay away from anything to which you are allergic ... for fear, perhaps of death!
The woman will keep a close watch on her sins and feel the beautiful and loving gift from God and her new-found young friend. So very blessed is the woman!
“Dear Father, keep us ever watchful in the way we treat our fellow brothers, sisters, and all animals and all the gifts you have given to us, and may we be ever mindful of the love You have for all Your creations and help us to honor You by being the best child, we can be and help us try very hard not to fall down into the sins that tempt us, and keep our eyes, hearts, minds, and souls focused on You, our Father, Jesus, our Savior, and the Holy Spirit, our Comforter. In Jesus’ name, I pray. Amen."
