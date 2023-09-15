Olivia, 11, asked, “Mom, why does fridge have a ‘d’ but not refrigerator?” Another time she asked, “Mom, why does your computer freeze when it overheats?” Brooke said “stop asking me questions that make my brain hurt!” — Brooke Hastings of Kendallville
Here is another story from Brooke. She had just washed their sliding glass door ... The 3 year-old then stood at said newly-cleaned door and pressed her hands and face all over the glass! “Kid, I just cleaned those!” Brook said. The 3-year-old proceeded to spit in her hand and wipe the glass. “All clean now, Mom, I help you!”
+++
A number of people in our family carry a specific gene that encourages writing in rhymes at various times. Miles, 5, carries that gene. Here is what he wrote to the Tooth Fairy (with a little help from his mother): “I was at the pool, When I lost my tooth. That’s the truth, though I have no proof.” — As told to me by my niece, Dorothy Cohee, mother of Miles
Note: My sister Sally says Miles gives miles and miles of smiles!
+++
When I was 4 and we lived in Connecticut (Dad was working for The New Haven Register at the time) I got to go to South Bend for a “4-year-old visit” with my grandparents, Gaga and Mohler. (Dad’s parents). The first letter I found regarding that trip was dated May 21, 1957, addressed to “Miss Gracie Witwer,” c/o ...
It was from my mother and it read: “Dear Gracie, We are so happy here in Southington to learn that you are so well and having such a good time. Mummy and Daddy miss you so much they almost ache to hug you — but that is the funny thing about parents, I mean the way they always feel like hugging and kissing their children. ALL our best love from Mummy and Daddy”
(The next letter was undated. If you read it carefully, you will notice her rhymes.) “Dear Gracie, Your letters came today; And one from Gaga, too. But all that she could say, Was very nice things about you! ‘Oh goody,’ Sally cried; And her letter open tore. If you want to make her happy, Send more and more and more. Violette is growing up — Can even walk downstairs. Keeping track of her these days, Adds great to Mummy’s cares. We talk of you all day, And miss you all the time. With tons and tons of kisses, I will end my rhyme.”
After I returned, I received this letter, addressed to “Miss Gracie Witwer,” from Gaga. The red air mail stamp was 6 cents, and it was postmarked June 22.
“Dearest Gracie, Thank you darling for the lovely picture you colored for me. I think you are quite right. Sometimes a picture is more interesting with something left out. Someone else said once that the spaces are more important than the filled in areas. I miss you very much. It is so lonely in this house without you and there is no one here to select my shoes for me or what dress I am to wear. When will you come see me again ... You all are wonderful children because you never forget us and always send word on the special days ...”
And it went on with other memories. I am so grateful to my mother for making sure we always remembered our grandparents’ birthdays and anniversaries, as well as Easter, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, etc. And I am grateful she kept so many of their letters.
I will close with a thank you letter from Grandfather Booth (my mother’s father) regarding the Christmas presents we kids gave them. It was typed and dated 9 January 1970.
Thank you, Grace, and thank you, Sal,
And Vi and Georgie B.
Your gifts reflected talent, taste
And ingenuity.
There may be somewhere in the world
The equals of you four,
But there can be none better —
They don’t make them any more.
+++
Speaking of letters ... this morning I wrote a short letter to my 8 year-old “Book Buddy.” For a number of years my friend Jen Kramer, who teaches at Topeka Elementary School, has had a Book Buddy program. Volunteers donate a small amount of money to supply a student (Book Buddy) with a few paperback books. Then the Book Buddies write thank you notes, to which we respond.
Correspondence continues at various times throughout the year. I think it is a tremendous program.
Another good program was the “Adopt a Grandparent” program that some of our children participated in at St. John Lutheran School.
Anything that connects people in a positive and meaningful way makes this a better world.
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.