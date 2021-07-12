Rep. Jim Banks was in town in Kendallville last week, taking some time to meet with Flint & Walling officials about ongoing challenges facing manufacturers.
Finding labor continues to be a problem not just for Flint & Walling, but for many Noble County employers.
Banks fired off the one and only arrow he has in his quiver on the topic, blaming an extra $300 unemployment benefit (that Gov. Eric Holcomb tried to cancel in June ahead of the September expiration, but that was subsequently blocked by a Marion County judge):
“It’s bad for Indiana’s economy if people are incentivized not to work,” Banks said. “That’s bad public policy.”
What's the actual impact, though?
Let's look at the numbers. We'll look at Noble County specifically, since that's where Banks made the statement on Thursday:
Unemployment in Noble County in May 2021 (the latest month available) was 3.8%. That's slightly higher, but almost the same as 3.5% in March 2020, the last month before jobless numbers starting shooting up due to the pandemic and the state's stay-at-home order.
(Noble County unemployment was 3.4% in April 2021, lower than the pre-pandemic rate, despite extra unemployment benefits, mind you, before ticking up a little in May.)
There were 923 unemployed people in Noble County in May 2021, compared to 788 in March 2020, a difference of 135 people. That's more.
That being said, there were 23,234 people employed in May 2021, compared to 22,709 people employed in March 2020, a difference of 525 people. That's also more.
So the county already has 525 more workers in jobs now than it did before the pandemic hit.
Reminder, local employers were struggling to find workers prior to the pandemic. They've got 525 more since and they're still short.
Now, what about the people still unemployed, those 923 people?
First, an important point here — not everyone out of work is on unemployment benefits.
In fact, most people out of work aren't.
It's a common misconception that anyone out of a job can just get unemployment. The reality is that only people put out of work through no fault of their own (laid off by the employer) can get benefits, which means that most people out of work don't qualify to start with. And even for those who do, Indiana's unemployment system isn't a cake walk to navigate, as many of thousands of Hoosiers can probably now attest to after experiencing that firsthand over the last year and a half.
So who is getting weekly unemployment benefits?
If we pop over to Indiana's Hoosiers by the Numbers data portal, we can pull county-level historical data on continued unemployment claims. Continued claims are people who were on unemployment benefits last week and filed again this week, making it a good measure of people who are currently receiving benefits.
For the week ended June 26, 2021 (most recent available), there were 228 continued claims in Noble County. If we take that as a percentage of the 923 people who were counted as unemployed by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, that works out almost cleanly to 1-in-4.
Right now, about 75% of unemployed people in Noble County don't receive unemployment benefits and, therefore, are completely unimpacted by an extra $300 stipend because they're not getting anything.
What's Banks' explanation for the 695 local unemployed workers not getting any cash benefits? I haven't heard one.
Looking back at the week ended March 7, 2020 — the lowest point before numbers started ticking up due to the pandemic — there were 112 continued claims. Out of the 788 unemployed then, that was only 1-in-7 jobless people actually getting unemployment benefits.
So, countywide, the difference in the number of people getting unemployment benefits now with an extra $300 compared to people getting unemployment benefits before the pandemic is a grand total of 116 workers.
That's 0.49% of the county's total work force.
As I've said before, it's certainly possible that $300 extra is keeping some people sidelined. But to act like 116 workers is going to solve the labor crunch locally is disingenuous. Even if you were able to push all 228 people getting a weekly check back to work, it would help, but it's not going to be enough to solve the county's labor problem.
Another important thing to consider here: Unemployment pays only 47% of your previous wages. With an extra $300 on top, you'd only get more from collecting checks if you were making less than $14.15 per hour before becoming unemployed. At any wage higher, you'd earn more per week by going back to work.
With local industries claiming $20 per hour starting wages for many jobs, you'd earn $124 more per week working than claiming unemployment if you got laid off at a $20 per wage. If you were laid off at a lower wage, the cost benefit of working vs. sitting at home is even higher.
Let's recap:
1) Noble County already has 525 more people employed now than it did in March 2020.
2) About 3-in-4 people currently unemployed aren't receiving benefits.
3) The difference between jobless people receiving benefits now vs. the best week in March 2020 is 116 workers.
4) The 116 workers represent 0.49% of the total county workforce.
5) Anyone who can earn more than $14.15 per hour would make more working than staying on unemployment.
So, are unemployment benefits to blame for the local labor crunch as Banks suggests?
I'll leave that determination to you.
Tomorrow: Let's look at Noble County's population and labor force over the last 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.