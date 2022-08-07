So, hey, I know it’s been a while but ... COVID-19 isn’t gone.
I’m sure some of you just cringed at the realization that I’m writing a new column about COVID-19. But, I haven’t written a column about COVID since February, so you’ve had half a year break.
I remind you of this fact from my couch at home, where, after 2 1/2 years, COVID-19 finally got me.
I was starting to feel kind of lousy on Friday and by Saturday I was upgraded to downright miserable.
Fever. Cough. Congestion. Body aches. Chills. And a slamming headache that would not abate even with a double dose of Tylenol.
I suffered through paginating the Sunday paper and my wife went out to pick up some home tests. After dinner, I self-swabbed and, 15 minutes later, congratulations, double lines, I’ve got COVID.
I had a good run. Even when my wife caught COVID-19 after Thanksgiving in 2020, I managed to dodge it, despite not changing my daily routine around the house at all. Didn’t even sleep down the hall, kept sleeping in the same bed and still didn’t get it.
Got my vaccines in spring of 2021. Got my booster in January 2022. Survived through the crazy omicron surge earlier this year and was looking home free.
COVID activity hit the toilet this spring and has remained fairly low ever since.
I stopped wearing a mask earlier this year — I’ve managed to lose my Purdue mask I picked up at the Noble County Community Fair in July 2020 somewhere since, which I’m kind of upset about — and haven’t thought much about COVID since. I was writing weekly updates for a while this spring but even let those fall by the wayside because there wasn’t a whole lot to report.
Sure, activity had been rising slowly ever since bottoming out in April, but, comparatively, everything was still very low and life had resumed normalcy for most people. COVID was almost gone.
But “almost gone” and “gone” are two different things.
I had a fairly mild case here.
Outside of one day of extreme misery on Saturday, by Sunday my fever and symptoms were improving. By Monday, congestion and some coughing was really all that remained. By Tuesday I was like 90%. By Wednesday, I was feeling pretty much back to normal.
I’m 36 and vaccinated, so my odds of suffering a really serious case were exceptionally low.
Still, I missed an entire week out of the office (didn’t miss work, still worked from home although my productivity was way, way down).
Ashley missed an entire week of work, first because they told her to stay home and test but then because she picked up by COVID by mid-week and has been sick herself.
Luke had to stay home the entire week because daycare wouldn’t take him with COVID loose in the house.
My wife and I both were sick and slogging around the house. I had to pay someone to come over and cut our grass because it was already crazy long and there was no way I was going to shove around a lawnmower in 90-degree heat and humidity three days off being blasted by a lung virus.
All of this was a good reminder that the virus is not gone, it’s probably not going permanently away and it is still very disruptive to both work and home life when someone contracts it.
And, I’m fairly more convinced that come fall, once the weather turns, we’re going to see Indiana ravaged once again.
I can’t guarantee that, but the fact that the virus is still actively circulating during the summer months seems to be a pretty good sign that it’s going to punch back hard again in the winter.
About half of Indiana refused to get vaccinated the first time and now that most people — myself included — spent the last six months feeling like COVID was over, the natural and vaccine-induced immunity they gained has probably started to fade while everyone has dropped their guard.
So come October, how vulnerable is the state?
My guess? Probably pretty vulnerable.
I guess we’ll see.
I’ll look forward to seeing all my old COVID conspiracy theorist friends back on social media. I’ve been meaning to ask them when the “genetic bioweapon” made by Bill Gates to depopulate the earth is going to, you know, start doing that. Because, shockingly, three-quarters of the world population hasn’t keeled over yet.
And in the meantime, I need to figure out where my Purdue mask ended up ...
