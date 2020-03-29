The late President John F. Kennedy almost got it right.
In his inaugural address of 1961, Kennedy tried to inspire Americans by saying, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”
Of course, today we know he should have said:
“Ask what you can NOT do for your country.”
Fifty-nine years later, stepping up to face our current coronavirus crisis, we can:
• NOT get sick and clog up the health care system.
• NOT infect someone else by standing too close, or touching them, or, God forbid, coughing on them.
• NOT go out in public unless it’s absolutely necessary.
We can forgive President Kennedy for forgetting to add the word NOT.
Back in ’61, he thought our biggest threat was the Russians and their atomic bombs. What did he know about real problems?
For the last two weekends, my wife and I — both patriotic Americans — have been doing our best to do nothing, as instructed by our governor.
It turns out that decades of sitting at home on my couch were preparing me to shine at this moment in history.
I also can contribute years of experience at being a germophobe. Long before the coronavirus came to America, I was carefully avoiding contact with doorknobs and faucet handles.
And suddenly, my obsessive-compulsive disorder winds up being a key survival trait. My sons used to mock me for washing my hands every five minutes. Who’s laughing now, kiddos?
However, I’m finding it harder to be a couch potato these days. It used to be simple, when America was a paradise with 20 different live sporting events on my TV from morning to night.
It seems ball games were the only reason I was watching the screen. I turn it on now, scroll past 80 channels and find nothing that motivates me to click.
In desperation, I turned to YouTube and discovered I can watch all the late-night comics who I’ve been missing during my shut-eye.
The best find of all has been James Corden’s vast archive of “Carpool Karaoke” segments, which don’t start until 12:30 a.m. on live TV. I’m glad for finding a way to watch them at a sane hour.
In each episode, Corden gets behind the wheel with a famous musical artist or group as his passenger(s). They sing along to the artists’ greatest hits, reveal insights about the musicians and occasionally pile out of the car for silly stunts.
In the best episode, Corden cruises around Liverpool with Paul McCartney. They stop by the house where Sir Paul grew up, then pop into a pub to surprise the patrons with a concert.
After a three-day binge of Corden’s songfests, I decided to bond with Betsy by joining her to watch her pay-cable obsession, “Outlander.” It’s based on a book series that surprisingly ranks as the No. 2 favorite of American readers.
“Outlander” involves a spunky heroine who travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland. She meets a dashing Scotsman with long, red curls, a movie-star face and a bodybuilder’s physique. Surviving weekly scrapes with death, they make their way to North Carolina in time for the start of the Revolutionary War.
Betsy claims she loves the equality of the romantic relationship between the leading characters — not just the steamy scenes or the Scotsman’s looks. I suspect she’s an “outlier” among the show’s female fans.
In the episode we shared, the Scotsman shows up at a stable a wee bit drunk and angers his wife with a sexist remark. She slaps him on the face, then kisses him fiercely, and they make passionate love.
Funny what you can learn about your spouse when the governor locks you in the house together for a weekend. For all these years, I’d been trying to appeal to Betsy’s feminist streak.
Let’s try the Scotsman’s strategy, I thought after the show ended. Turns out that unless I grow some flowing, red hair, it takes more than a piggish insult to win my woman’s affection.
I’m dropping the macho approach, or I’ll be social-distancing more than I intended, and romance is one more thing I will NOT be doing during the crisis.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.