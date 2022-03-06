Get ready to go on a spending spree, as Indiana lawmakers are on the verge of passing a HUGE income tax cut.
Woo! More money in Hoosier pockets! Just think of the economic stimulation!
I’m trying to decide how I’m going to spend that big tax boon.
Maybe I can purchase three-fifths of a gallon of gas every two weeks, which will be enough to fuel one-third of my daily round trip from Fort Wayne to Kendallville for work and back.
Or, when I grab McDonald’s for lunch, I can get myself an extra McDouble sandwich once every two weeks if I’m feeling a little extra hungry.
Here’s a smart way to spend: You can buy a Sunday edition of a KPC News daily newspaper like the one you’re reading this column in right now once every two weeks ... and even have 15 cents left over!
If I save for a month, I can maybe buy Luke a new five pack of Hot Wheels cars.
Or, if I’m really disciplined and bank my tax cut money for an entire year, I can buy one new video game for my Nintendo Switch.
(But, I mean, how am I going to remain so disciplined for a full year with all of this money just burning a hole in my pocket week to week?)
What are you going to do with your extra $2.65 per paycheck?
Hmmm? What’s that? What am I talking about, $2.65?
Well, that’s the average bi-weekly savings for the median Hoosier worker from the state’s proposed income tax cut, of course!
Oh, I see the problem. You thought it was going to be bigger, didn’t you?
State lawmakers, after all, have been talking about a tax cut package of about $1 billion dollars overall. That’s really big!
And they’re cutting income taxes by 7%! Seven! That’s even bigger than the 5% income tax cut we got when Gov. Mike Pence was running the state.
So, I should get like 7% more money per year, right?
No, no, no. That’s my cut-rate Hoosier education showing through.
Let’s walk through it.
The median Hoosier worker income is a whopping $30,005.
(That’s, like, almost $15 per hour! What is this, some socialist paradise? Wages should be waaay lower than that in a state like this, or we’re going to lose our cred with the Deep South).
Median household income in Indiana is $56,306 (only $13.54 per hour average if two adults were both working full time).
Indiana has a flat income tax rate, so everyone pays the same, regardless of whether they’re lowly, underpaid Indiana teachers (because in this state when we have extra money we cut taxes instead of investing it in K-12 education, of course) or Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston who just left his $461,000 per year job with College Board (supposedly voluntarily, although its timing after the ongoing flap about critical race theory bills in the legislature raises some eyebrows).
Anyhow, that rate is currently 3.23%.
So, assuming you don’t have any deductions that would reduce your taxable income, that would make the income tax bill $969.16 per year for the median individual or $1,818.68 for the median household.
Lawmakers are talking about reducing that rate to 3%. That’s a 7% decrease!
So, if they did drop that rate to 3% (noteworthy that that decrease would phase in over four years, so you don’t even get all your savings until 2026 at the earliest), that new income tax bill would be $900.15 for the individual and $1,689.18 for the household.
Annually, that’s a $69.01 savings for the individual, $129.50 for the household.
If you, like me, get paid bi-weekly, that’s 26 pay periods per year so a paycheck-to-paycheck savings of $2.65 for the median Hoosier worker or $4.98 for the household.
I’m still salivating over all the ways I could use that $2.65 every two weeks four years from now to better my life.
Oh my god, just had a realization. That $2.65 I’d get four years from now is EXACTLY 1% of my weekly day care bill for Luke right now. So by the time Luke is in second grade, every two weeks I’ll have 1% of his day care tuition that I pay every week now covered.
KA-CHING! Now I can go buy one of those regionally made RVs with that kind of savings!
“In inflationary times, every dollar matters right now when you’re going to the grocery store and you’re spending more than you’ve ever spent before,” Huston said when discussing the tax cut package earlier this year.
Funny that Huston and lawmakers seem to ignore the inflationary impacts on state expenditures. Or the continual trend of spending far-less per capita on services for residents as compared to other states. Or lagging education investment even despite more recent efforts to boost teacher pay and K-12 funding.
But here in Indiana, schools are all modern, perfect and fully equipped. Roads are flawless. State police officers aren’t stretched thin across thousands of miles of road. Local communities are so flush with cash they never have to wait four years to get a $600,000 state grant to make possible their downtown streetscape aspirations, or have to battle 25 other communities to get a $2 million investment to help try to revitalize their time-worn downtown corridors.
I mean, what better way to utilize $1 billion in annual revenue than to give it back to Hoosiers in the form of bi-weekly micro-payments?
I mean, that $2.65 per paycheck, whew.
There’s only one way to describe a tax cut like that — life-changing.
