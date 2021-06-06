It is likely that you or someone you know has experienced atrial fibrillation, which is commonly called A Fib and will be abbreviated here as AF.
This “irregularly irregular” heart rhythm occurs when the top of the heart, which normally begins the impulse of the heartbeat, quivers erratically causing the loss of organized and regular heart rhythm. This problem not only causes irregularity of the pulse, but it also decreases the efficiency of the heart in doing its job to pump blood to the brain and other vital organs.
For many people, AF has become a permanent condition causing them to take medicines to control their pulse, as well as anti-coagulants (commonly called blood thinners) to prevent clots from forming in the quivering collecting chambers at the top of the heart, the atria.
For many other people, AF can occur intermittently, lasting for a few seconds or days or weeks or longer, before reverting to a regular rhythm. The possibility of clot formation may be even more dangerous in these intermittent cases.
A recent study has suggested that drinking alcohol increases the likelihood that an episode of AF will occur within a few hours, the more alcohol consumed, the higher the risk.
Researchers found that any alcoholic drink was associated with more than twofold greater odds of an AF event in the subsequent four hours as captured by real-time recordings in the study. Two or more drinks were linked to more than a threefold higher risk.
The highest risk occurred at three to four hours after alcohol consumption, which fit very well with what patients told the researchers at the beginning of the study, but the significant effects lasted almost nine hours.
Instead of atrial fibrillation onset being a random event, it appears that alcohol consumption is a modifiable factor that may help people to influence their individual risk of AF.
Chronic alcohol consumption is a well-established risk factor for the initial diagnosis of AF. But studies, as well as patients, frequently describe an acute relationship, sometimes referred to as the “holiday heart,” where alcohol consumption triggers a discrete AF event shortly afterwards.
Previous studies have suggested that alcohol exhibited a substantial change in the electrophysiology of the top of the heart, a finding that would be expected to cause the atria to be more prone to fibrillate (quiver). Studies have also shown that advising drinkers with AF to abstain from alcohol results in fewer AF episodes.
For the HOLIDAY (How Alcohol Induces Atrial Tachyarrhythmias) Monitors study, 100 people with a history of intermittent AF, who consumed at least one alcoholic drink a month, wore a continuous heart monitor and an ankle alcohol monitor for four weeks.
The heart monitor was worn for an average of 27 days. The subjects were asked to press an activator button on the heart monitor every time they had an alcoholic drink, providing a time stamp for each. Finger-stick blood samples were also collected for phosphatidylethanol testing to corroborate drinking events, which were consistent with the time stamps.
Recordings revealed an average of 19 drinks on an average of 12 different days. Fifty-six patients had at least one AF episode on an average of five different days.
Every 0.1% increase in the inferred peak blood alcohol concentration over the previous 12 hours was associated with a 38% increase in the odds of an AF episode.
The results of this study conflict with the idea that researchers have been telling us that a glass of wine keeps the cardiologists away by decreasing vascular heart disease. But now researchers are telling us that drinking alcohol is going to take us one step closer to an electrophysiologist, by messing up the impulses that control the heart.
It seems that alcohol can affect the plumbing (blood vessels) as well as the electrical system of the heart. This means that we need to understand the differences between “heart attacks” that are caused by blood vessel obstruction versus the ones that are really rhythm abnormalities.
For now, I do not know what the net risk benefit is for those who drink in moderation. However, for people with a history of AF, it is probably wise to cut out alcohol. For someone without that history, and especially someone who may be at risk for coronary disease, the honest answer is we do not know yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.