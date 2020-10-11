A. Keep in mind that there is similar check list for the spring, but I will give you what I feel is a basic rundown of items to check each fall.
The exterior of your house needs to be checked. Besides lawn and landscaping, drain sprinkler systems and make sure the gutters and downs spouts are clean and operational.
Make sure your leaves are raked and no unwanted vegetation is hanging on your roof or house. Check for cracked caulking on the exterior around doors and windows and fix, as needed.
You mentioned that you have a newer roof and furnace, but they need to be serviced and checked. The roof should get looked at to make sure everything is sealed properly, and the furnace needs new filter and cleaning for the heating season. The A/C condenser should get covered and all storm windows and doors need to be checked and moved into winter position.
Make sure windows are locked for best air seal and weep holes (small openings that allow water to drain from within an assembly) should get blown out.
Make sure the foundation of your house has no holes, loose brick or cracks that allow air infiltration or bugs and critters.
Remember to disconnect any hoses or outdoor water sprayers and make sure the hose bibs are protected from freezing. Be sure to have any chimneys on your house checked and cleaned even if you do not burn wood; the furnace, hot water heater and dryer vents should be inspected and cleaned.
There is another list of fall items to take care of like putting away outdoor furniture including grills mowers and planting pots.
