So, it’s come to this.
I hope the governor is happy.
Yes, in my latest attempt to escape the malaise that has been created by COVID-19, I attempted to cook over the weekend.
Faithful readers know this columnist’s ability to wield the business end of a spoon with great aplomb. But to create what goes onto that spoon? Not so much.
Honestly, close to not at all.
Mac and cheese. Hot dogs. Sausage. Hamburger Helper.
In later years, forced by necessity more than any real desire, I have ventured as far as baking chicken nuggets and tater tots in the oven.
In one feverish encounter with fine cuisine, I attempted to make nuggets and tater tots at the same time, something I have never seen Chef Ramsey pull off in one of his cooking shows. The complexities of dealing with different temperatures and cooking times in the same oven would be sure to turn Ramsey’s hair black, which is kind of how some of the tater tots ended up, coincidentally enough.
Anyway, we were finished with lunch on Saturday, and the world’s greatest beautician wanted to know if the 16-year-old girl would like to bake something.
Quite contrarily to my nature regarding this topic, I suggested I cook with her, with the Co-conspirator throwing her vast experience into the mix(er), ha-ha.
For my inaugural cooking venture, I didn’t go simple or basic. I went with the Ferrari of desserts. The LeBron James of desserts.
Of course, I am talking about the simply named “ice cream dessert,” a concoction so complex and fraught with potential fatal pitfalls that its undertaking may have killed Julia Child if she weren’t already dead.
There were mixers involved. Measuring cups. Two pans. Two glass bowls for stirring. Ladles. Those bladed rubber thingies for scooping out ingredients from one container to the next. More dishes than you can shake a stick at.
Ingredients included ice cream, confectioners sugar, egg yolks, egg whites, cooking chocolate, brown sugar, Captain Crunch peanut butter cereal, eye of newt and a hair from a unicorn’s tail.
By myself, I would have taken one look at that many ingredients and dishes needed and passed. If it takes longer to make than it does to eat, is it really worth it?
But the presence of the Co-conspirator, a master chef in her own right, gave me courage. And having the 16-year-old also helping, gave me someone to blame if things went south.
My duties for the project, turned out to be limited. I did mix the confectioners sugar with 1 3/4 cups of butter.
The mixer was fun, kind of like a drill but it didn’t really go anywhere.
I also learned that egg yolks and egg whites come from the same egg, and that they can be separated with just a little more hand-eye coordination than I am capable of mustering.
I mixed the egg whites until they stood up, creating tiny like stalagmites. It was a cool process.
My main job responsibility was washing the drill bits you plug into the mixer to mix things up. At one point, I licked one of the drill bits before I had mixed something thoroughly enough, requiring yet another washing.
After the first phase of the project, you had to freeze the bottom layer so you could pour the ice cream layer. Then you had to freeze that for an hour before you could put on the top layer.
I don’t think the house took so long to build.
And all those dishes … I proved my worth in that category.
And the end result? It was delicious.
Was it worth it?
I’ll let you know after I step on the scale.
My next cooking venture? After spending the bulk of an afternoon on the last one, I don’t see it happening in my immediate future.
I will just stick with the consumption part of it all, rather than the creation.
Go with your strengths, I always say.
