KENDALLVILLE — Plans for a new park in Angola topped this week’s most-read list on kpcnews.com.
Readers took a break from the usual cops and court stories that typically top the listing to indulge in some more “good” news and general happenings.
The YMCA of Steuben County, in conjunction with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, announced the development of an inclusive playground, splash pad and pickleball courts at Sheets Family Park.
As lead sponsor, Cameron is committing $1 million to support the construction and design of the project.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
“We are so excited to announce the Sheets Family Park development,” said Sarah Funkhouser, YMCA of Steuben County CEO. “The YMCA’s mission is to strengthen the community, and the new park will do just that. All Angola residents will be involved from start to finish, with the opportunity to vote on various park features.”
The park will be situated on ground that’s east of the main YMCA facility.
The story picked up more than 3,200 in a week that didn’t have any huge breakout stories but had 10 well-read items rounding out the Top 10 list.
These were the most-read stories on kpcnews.com for the week of March 24-30:
1) YMCA, Cameron announce Sheets Family Park development — 3,226 pageviews
2) Connor Essegian finishes career as a Cougar legend — 2,140 pageviews
3) Eastside’s Yoder retires, Foster promoted — 1,808 pageviews
4) How to follow Central Noble at state today — 1,621 pageviews
5) Family fight leads to four arrests — 1,322 pageviews
6) Sheriff responds to letters from past employees — 1,274 pageviews
7) $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ligonier — 1,116 pageviews
8) Roots and Rocks Mercantile opens on Public Square — 1,107 pageviews
9) Officer fires shot at fleeing suspect — 1,080 pageviews
10) Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to in-person meetings — 1,070 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ligonier and Central Noble playing at state were the top posts of the week:
March 24: (Shared from The Advance Leader) The $1 million ticket is among some other big lotto prizes won in northeast Indiana including a $722K CA$H 5 jackpot in Angola in January, a $4.9M Hoosier Lotto jackpot from Avilla in October 2020 and a $1 million Hoosier Lotto prize from Avilla in May 2019 — 7,861 people reached, 40 reactions, 54 shares, 15 comments
March 26: (Shared from The Albion New Era) A tough break for Central Noble at state today. Stay tuned for full coverage and photos from the Class 2A state finals matchup from our sports staff later this afternoon — 6,546 people reached, 73 reaction, four shares, seven comments.
March 26: (Shared from The Albion New Era) Keep your eye on this page for updates from the state finals later this afternoon. You can also follow our staff members Matt Getts, Brice Vance and Evan Weaver on Twitter for live updates during the game — 6,484 people reached, 37 reactions, 12 shares, 13 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, a police-involved shooting incident, a retiring Eastside principal and a big Mega Millions win were the top posts of the week:
March 30: (The Herald Republican) A traffic stop turned into a police chase in woods near Plesaant Lake — 3,174 people reached, 27 reactions, 30 shares, 38 comments
March 24: (The Star) After 32 years in education, Eastside Junior-Senior High School Principal Larry Yoder has announced his retirement effective at the end of the year. Assistant Principal Orie Foster has been named as Eastside’s new principal — 4,469 people reached, 164 reactions, 59 shares, 36 comments
March 24: (The News Sun) The ticket sold in Ligonier matched all five regular numbers but missed the Mega Ball, a 1 in 12.6 million shot, good for $1 million — 2,408 people reached, 39 reactions, 24 shares, seven comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.