We were blessed to have our family from Bergen, Norway, with us here in Indiana for three weeks: first for a wedding in Noblesville, then for a week in cabins in Brown County and then here in Kendallville for 10 days. Our oldest daughter, Dorothy, and her husband, Simon, have three daughters: Jane, 11; Nora, 9; and Mari, 4.
Simon is a professor at the University of Bergen and a diabetes researcher and Dorothy is a senior research scientist with SINTEF (Center for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation).
Here are some stories from our time with them and also from our time with our other three grandchildren.
Nora was walking in Kendallville with Terry and me. Along our route, Nora said, “Do you want to see something funny?” She pointed to a Noble County Disposal trash container that was put by the road to be picked up on NCD’s normal route. “There’s trash with my name on it!” Sure enough — her name is Nora Caroline Dankel so her initials — NCD — were on the large trash bin!
On their drive from Pennsylvania to Indiana, Sara’s parents saw a nice restaurant for a dinner stop. But Liz was traveling in work out clothes and she said, “Oh, I don’t want to go to that fancy steakhouse in my workout clothes.” Sara, 6, in the backseat, said “Mom, excuse me, you are forgetting something.” “What am I forgetting, Sara?” Liz asked. Sara replied, “You have a whole suitcase of clothes in the trunk!” (When she shared this story with me, Liz admitted she did overpack for their 10 days away.)
When Oliver, 4, started meeting the male members of his large extended family he commented to his mother, “They all look like Uncle Paul!”
The first portion of our time together was in the Fishers/Noblesville area for the wedding of our niece, Noelle Witwer, to Stephen Graber. In one of the outdoor areas, we discovered music was coming out of a large rock. Oliver commented, “Rock music!”
One morning at breakfast we were exchanging memories, mostly funny vignettes. Sara piped up: “Here is a crazy story. One morning I slept so long ... my breakfast was lunch!”
In our hotel in Fishers, Mari wanted to go exploring. She has a good sense of direction, but her mother was worried that she wouldn’t find her way back to the room. They were all sitting in the lobby. Dorothy reminded Mari that even if she found the room she wouldn’t be able to get in the room without a key. “That’s OK,” Mari replied with confidence. “I can just knock!”
One of the things our grandchildren — ages 4-11 — were most looking forward to was horseback riding. We found out that children age 6 and younger had to do a pony ride rather than a trail ride on a horse. As we approached the stable area, I explained to the children that ponies are smaller than horses. Priscilla, 6, said, “Like a unicorn?” I said yes, a pony would probably be about the size of a unicorn but it would not have a horn. Then I pointed out the ponies in the distance. “There are zero blue ones,” Oliver said.
Dorothy brought their portable hammock from Norway to use in Brown County and, of course, it ended up being the kids, not Dolly, who spent the most time in it. One day when Sara was in the hammock with Dolly and a cousin, more cousins wanted to join them. Using a very adult voice, Sara said, “No, you can’t get in. It is way too cramped.” The Chilean and Norwegian cousins just stared at her. Cramped was a new word for them. In the end, everyone got in.
One morning Sara told me her brain was rattling. Translation: She had a headache. The rattle didn’t last long.
Sara was with me and Grandpa Terry at the pool. When Terry decided to go back to the cabin, Sara told me, “I’m going to follow your husband.”
As you know, children love Band-aids. After putting several on one of his cousins, Oliver said, “Now you are a robot!”
