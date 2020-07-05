Q. We are in the process of building a new house. I have got a couple questions about today’s standards of insulation. I know that the builder uses a subcontractor to install the insulation. I have asked a few times about the specific details to how it’s going to be done. When I do research it talks about air sealing and in one article, they spray foam in the attic before installing the blown in cellulose. When I ask the insulation contractor about air sealing before the blown in insulation, he says they air seal with caulking. Is that appropriate? I also read about insulated coverings for can lights and how to seal bath fans. Should this be done? — Seymore in rural Angola
A. Like any job you can do a great job or do a so-so job and insulation is no exception.
You should be able to rely on your experienced builder to answer your questions specifically about all the construction process. You might be a nuisance but take them a pie or something to let them know how much you appreciate the additional communication.
And, yes, they should be the ones making sure the insulation process is to today’s standards and not the way we have always done it. Building science has changed a lot regarding moisture control, air sealing and insulation techniques.
Today, some basic prep before blown in insulation is installed includes insulation garages (insulated boxes) over all can lights and bath fan boxes. Spray foam is now recommended over all these boxes to seal against any air infiltration.
Also foam over ceiling joist spaces that have wall connecting where any wiring or plumbing is coming through the ceiling into the attic. Any place that the ceiling drywall comes to a wall framing plate needs to be foamed and the area around the perimeter where the roof rafters meet the exterior walls foaming in the air chutes and covering the top of the wall and the drywall connection — all need to be foamed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.