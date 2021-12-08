Blessings are in the eye of the beholder.
Debbie Norris, program director and lead preschool teacher at The Apple Tree Center, beholds blessings all around her.
Located in a former church at the corner of Mitchell and Riley streets in Kendallville, The Apple Tree Center opened in the fall of 2014.
Its preschool and before and after school care touch the lives of about 70 young people each week.
Some of the recent blessings are:
• a new large and eye-catching blessing box, outside The Apple Tree Center, where people can donate food, paper products and cleaning supplies for use by people in need;
• three new doors from Haney’s Glass;
• new electronic keypad entries on all three new doors. Snyder’s Lock and Key was “fantastic help with the new technology,” Debbie said;
• wrapping of the stained-glass windows by Scott Lindsey, reducing heat loss and drafts;
• two new blessing boxes.
With community support, every Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. volunteers serve 150-160 meals “to go.” The increase in meals served has been dramatic and so has been the increase in community support. Before COVID, they served about 50-60 meals indoors at the center.
“There is a real need,” Debbie said about the increase in people benefiting from the free meals. “I think it’s COVID and the (rising) cost of food.”
And that is why Mary and Loren Allen donated the new, much larger blessing box that is open 24/7 for people in need.
“Loren and I thought it was very much needed,” Mary said, noting that while driving by the smaller blessing box, she and Loren sometimes noticed people at the small box to get food — but it was empty. One of the reasons people would find it empty was that it could only hold a small amount at a time.
Following the lead of Forward Indiana and their pantries in Fort Wayne, the Allens purchased a much larger, free-standing blessing box, and arranged for Carmen Johnson to paint it. Mary’s brother, Fred Schneider, who works at Kammerer Welding, volunteered to spray a clear coat on it to protect Carmen’s art and keep it in good condition. In addition, Kammerer Welding took up a collection and provided $120 for food.
Mary said the basic rules that Forward Indiana has for the pantries in Fort Wayne are good guidelines.
1. If you need food, take it.
2. If you can give, please do.
3. When dropping off food, please make sure the pantry is clean and organized.
4. Paper products, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent and pet supplies are also welcome.
5. Please do not donate anything that is outdated or without a label. Pop tops are appreciated because some people do not have can openers.
6. Cereal is great but many needy people don’t have milk; people feel special when coffee and tea are available; butter is appreciated but it should only be donated during cold weather because it is perishable.
7. Single servings of applesauce, fruit cups and microwavable macaroni and cheese are appreciated.
Board member Joe Schroeder attached the new pantry to The Apple Tree Center.
The previous blessing box has become a little library — or, as Debbie calls it, “a blessing box of adventure and fun” — with crafts, games and books, some of which are from the library.
For the preschoolers, the blessing of nature is in great supply — and growing — because The Apple Tree Center is in the process of creating an outdoor classroom in their backyard.
“We have a lot of community support to assist with the renovation of the backyard,” Debbie said. “We will break ground after the new year.”
The fenced-in yard and work areas for the nature-based forest preschool will be ready for use by this spring. The students are accustomed to going outdoors on a daily basis. They travel to Bixler Lake Park, the Community Learning Center and have an outdoor classroom at Detering Nature Preserve — ACRES Land Trust, 1421 Kammerer Road, Kendallville.
Also, they take field trips to Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center, operated by Goshen College.
The goal is to get young people outdoors as much as possible and away from devices — iPads, iPhones, etc. — that keep kids indoors and sedentary.
With 15 students enrolled, the preschool has openings. Before and after-school care is available for preschool to middle school students; there are also camps.
For more information visit theappletreecenter.com, find The Apple Tree Center on Facebook or email debbie@theappletreecenter.com.
“The community is amazing about filling the blessing box,” Debbie said. “The idea is take what you need — leave what you can — but most of all be blessed.
“We are so grateful for all of the blessings that have been happening on this corner.”
As a long time supporter, I want to take this opportunity to encourage people who are in desperate situations to reach out to organizations such as Common Grace Ministries of Noble County.
The Common Grace website states: “We value the gifts, skills and talents of every neighbor and we believe strongly in investing in them by providing resources to help them move beyond the need for services. Our goal is to teach not only the adults, but also the children who come. Sometimes these are hard lessons, but we love our neighbors and their children enough to do the hard work of changing ... one-way giving into a model that raises up our neighbors and our community. We deeply appreciate your prayers and support as we do all we can to invest in our neighbors in the Name of Christ.”
More information is online at commongraceministries.org.
Throughout northeast Indiana, we have opportunities to bless others — and to be blessed — all around us.
And during this Christmas season, please don’t forget to support the red kettle drive in your community.
