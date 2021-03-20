While growing up in the small town of Avilla, Hoosier Hysteria — the annual boys high school basketball tournament — was one of my favorite times of the year. Imagine my excitement when I literally got a front-row seat at the state championship tournament, as a cub reporter for The News Sun.
The date was March 20, 1971 — exactly 50 years ago today.
I was a senior at East Noble High School, working part-time in the sports department at The News Sun. I got the assignments to cover the boys basketball sectional in Kendallville, regional and semistate in Fort Wayne and state tournament at Indianapolis’ historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
The final four matched undefeated and heavily favored East Chicago Washington versus the Cinderella “Superhicks” team from Floyd Central and Elkhart versus New Castle.
I hitched a ride to Indianapolis with East Noble football coach Myron Dickerson, who helped shuttle the East Noble boys basketball team to the state championship tournament. I remember being awestruck when I first entered the big old arena (it then seated 15,000) and realized my press pass had me seated on the front row. I was sitting next to the elite sports writers and broadcasters from around the state, including legends Bob Williams of the Indianapolis Star; Hilliard Gates of Fort Wayne, considered the founding father of Indiana sports broadcasting; and Tom Carnegie, best known as the “Voice of the Indianapolis 500” for six decades.
Hinkle Fieldhouse (formerly Butler Fieldhouse) has been the home arena for Butler University men’s basketball team since 1928 (with the exception of 1943 to 1945, when it was converted into a military barracks during World War II) and was the site of the annual IHSAA state championship games from 1928 to 1971 (except for the war years).
The arena is legendary in Hoosier Hysteria lore. It was the scene of the Milan Miracle, when in 1954, tiny Milan upset mighty Muncie Central, 32-30, to win the state title. Milan’s team was the inspiration for the movie “Hoosiers” (1986), and the final scenes of the film’s championship game were filmed at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
My first state finals attendance was the last time the tournament was held at Hinkle. The next year, it was held in Assembly Hall in Bloomington and didn’t return to Indianapolis until 1975, when Market Square Arena opened.
East Chicago Washington and Elkhart won two exciting afternoon games of the 1971 state finals. East Chicago was led by forward Pete Trgovich who scored 40 points in the Senators’ 102-88 win over Floyd Central. In the other contest, Elkhart edged New Castle, 65-60, in a triple overtime thriller. (Kent Benson, a sophomore for the New Castle team, was named Mr. Basketball his senior year. He went onto stardom at Indiana University, leading the Hoosiers to the 1976 NCAA title with a 32-0 record. He played 11 seasons in the NBA.)
March 20, 1971, was unusually warm with temperatures in Indianapolis near 80. Inside it was sweltering with the floor temperature above 90. The Elkhart fans were seated behind me and during each of the overtimes, an Elkhart cheerleader fainted and had to be carried out of the crowd.
In the title game, Elkhart fought hard, but East Chicago Washington, nicknamed “The University of East Chicago,” became just the fifth unbeaten team to win a state crown with a 70-60 victory over Elkhart. Trgovich was the top scorer with 28 points; center Tim Stoddard added 19. Carl Macon led Elkhart with 20 points.
East Chicago Washington clearly was the best team in Indiana in 1971, but the National Sports News Service voted it the best team in the entire country that year. Today, some still argue that squad was the best ever in the long history of the IHSAA state tournament.
In their 29-0 season, the Senators scored an average of 91.5 points per game, and had an average victory margin of 29.7 points. Five senior starters each averaged over 12 points per game and all went on to play Division 1 college basketball.
Three starters on that team went on to start in an NCAA Final Four team — Trgovich (UCLA), Stoddard (North Carolina State), and Junior Bridgeman (Louisville). Trgovich helped UCLA win the national titles in 1973 and 1975 while Stoddard’s Wolfpack team won the title in 1974.
Trgovich and Bridgeman had NBA careers. Stoddard had a 13-year Major League Baseball career and was a member of the 1983 World Series champion Baltimore Orioles. He’s the only athlete in history to win an NCAA basketball championship and earn an MLB World Series ring.
Over the years, I saw other state boys basketball champions, but in my opinion, none topped the talent of East Chicago Washington 50 years ago. It was exciting to watch. The memories remain.
Terry G. Housholder is president of KPC Media Group and chairman of the board.
