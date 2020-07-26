A 2019 survey found that almost 30% of Americans reported having at least one tattoo. The percentage was even higher among younger individuals. The vast majority (92%) reported that they had no regrets, which leaves 8% of the tattooed Americans thinking about removing their body art.
So, here are some things you might like to know about tattoo removal.
Not all tattoos are the same. There are at least five different subtypes of tattoos. The likelihood of successfully removing them varies by type.
Professional tattoos: Placed by professional tattoo artists, typically using a vibrating needle. The pigment tends to be deposited more deeply than is the case with amateur tattoos. This deeper pigment often makes them more challenging to remove.
Amateur tattoos: Placed by nonprofessionals, often by hand or with a needle. They are usually black in color. Because other chemicals are often mixed into these inks, those other products affect the success of the tattoo removal.
Traumatic tattoos: Caused by a foreign substance entering the skin, such as gunpowder or residue from the road (dirt, gravel, asphalt). These injuries are treated with varying success.
Medical tattoos: Placed as landmarks to identify sites for radiation therapy but can also be placed after reconstructive surgery, such as an areolar tattoo as part of breast reconstruction. Though some patients choose to keep these visible reminders of medical treatment to memorialize their struggle, others want to forget about it. A national philanthropic campaign supported by the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery, called New Beginnings, provides free radiation mark removal for patients with cancer.
Cosmetic tattoos: Cosmetic tattoos are placed as permanent makeup (eyebrows, lip margins). Even these are sometimes removed at the request of a patient not happy with this decision.
Two types of lasers are used to treat tattoos:
Q-switched (QS) lasers generate nanosecond bursts of laser light that break apart tattoo pigment in the skin. This results in very rapid heating and causes shattering of tattoo particles. The shattered pigment fragments either remain in the skin, where they are slowly reabsorbed, or are removed by the lymphatic system.
Picosecond lasers have pulse durations in the picosecond range (one trillionth of a second). Picosecond laser treatments cause significant photomechanical effects that lead to mechanical breakup of the pigment particles. These particles are smaller than those produced by QS lasers and are easier for the body to clear.
Although it was initially thought that picosecond lasers would replace QS lasers, there is no good evidence that picosecond lasers are significantly better. Lasers with longer pulse durations, or lasers that emit their energy over a longer period, can cause scarring to the area and should not be used.
Sometimes people decide that they want to be rid of an impulsively acquired tattoo almost immediately. Unfortunately, it is not that simple or quick. Tattoos that have been present for longer than three years, which allows more time for the pigment to settle deeper into the dermis, as well as those placed on extremities can be harder to treat.
Often people will need more than six to eight treatments spaced six to eight weeks apart. It is important to be sure that patients understand that this will be neither a quick nor a painless process. Even though the area being treated is anesthetized with topical or injectable agents before beginning treatment, removing a tattoo hurts.
Different colors in the tattoo pigment require different wavelengths. The best outcome occurs with use of four different wavelengths that is preferentially absorbed by the color of the tattoo pigment.
Many factors affect how completely a tattoo can be removed. The person’s natural skin color, how long the tattoo has been in place, where on the body the tattoo is found, and the colors and chemicals of the ink used can all affect success.
Even when a tattoo has been successfully treated and all the ink is cleared, most people are left with some degree of decreased pigmentation in the area. In a lighter-skinned people, that may not be particularly noticeable. However, in darker-skinned individuals, the contrast is more noticeable.
As we all know, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” So, if you think you want a tattoo, understand that you should be thinking of it as a permanent addition to your appearance and hope you remain in the 92% with no regrets.
