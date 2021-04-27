Mike Mapes grew up thinking everyone’s dad wrote poetry.
“It seemed natural to me. That’s what dads did,” he said when he and his siblings gathered in February for a video about their father — Arthur Franklin Mapes — author of Indiana’s state poem.
Arthur Franklin Mapes wrote “Indiana” while sitting at the kitchen table ... he would get something in his head and he would jot it right down, his children recalled, in various ways.
A machinist at Flint and Walling in Kendallville by day and a dad, nature enthusiast and poet at all other times — that’s how his children remember him. During the day “he’d think about nature and the great outdoors and he’d come home with thoughts in his head, grab anything, a napkin or whatever, and he’d start writing out his poems ...”
He gained inspiration from being outside, especially in the Bixler Lake area — occasionally spending all day in the woods.
The video was created at North Side Elementary School in Kendallville to celebrate the mural by Fort Wayne artist, Patrick J. Chesebrough.
Publicizing the video and mural is timely — this is the 25th annual National Poetry Month.
One of Mapes’ many grandchildren — Angela Mapes Turner of Auburn, the daughter of Mike and Diane Mapes — was in the video.
Several years ago Angela, a journalist by trade, created a website — arthurmapes.com — to share and preserve her grandfather’s work.
Chesebrough contacted Angela last year to tell her about his desire to paint a mural to honor Arthur Franklin Mapes at North Side Elementary School, where his wife is a teacher.
“It turned out beautifully,” Angela told me. “It incorporates a stylized portrait of Grandpa, the state poem, the nature that he loved, and other Indiana state symbols.
“Patrick invited my family to come see it, and we were all impressed. He interviewed us for the video that he made.”
The mural has a QR code linked to the 13-minute video: youtube.com/watch?v=7SeQsCX0CDQ&feature=youtu.be
The 10 Mapes children are James, who died in 2001; Donald, who died in 2007; Marilyn Mapes Barrett, Owensville, Indiana; Richard, Oceanside, California (he traveled here to visit family and be part of the video); Dean, Angola; Jean Mapes Frye, Kendallville; Marlene Kay Mapes Mason, Kendallville; Darlene May Mapes Frye, Kendallville, who died in 2020; Michael, Auburn, and Howard Mapes, Kendallville.
“Patrick is a passionate and generous person, who truly desired to learn more about our family and my grandpa’s legacy,” Angela said. “I am so thrilled that the mural is brightening up the hallway at North Side, which is near to where my grandpa was born.”
Another memory shared by Mike Mapes in the video is about class poems. “If you look at the old Kendallville yearbooks, poetry was huge back then,” Mike said. “The old yearbooks are full of poems.”
Arthur Franklin Mapes, who was selected to write a poem for his graduating class, also wrote a poem called “The Last Class” dedicated to the Kendallville High School class of 1966.
Angie recalled that her grandfather “never drove, he walked everywhere, he never had a driver’s license. That gave him a lot of time while on rambles about town to appreciate things ... It gives you a different perspective on things when you are walking.”
Angie, the mother of two, said it was important to her grandfather that a child could read and understand his poetry. “As a kid they were easy for me to memorize,” she said. Among her favorites are the Sassafras John poems.
Sassafras John planted many of the trees that people see around town; he was in his 60s when Arthur Franklin Mapes was born. Arthur Franklin Mapes wrote about a way of life that doesn’t exist any more.
The Home of Sassafras John
Now sometimes I wonder how much I would give
To go back to the shack where ol’ John used to live.
Just to see him alone in his ol’ rockin’ chair
With lamplight agleam on his snowy-white hair,
And to hear the tick tock of the clock on the shelf
In that humble old home where he lived by himself.
His kitchen was dingy, old fashioned, and strange,
With the cupboard, and table, and wood·burning range.
His gun in one corner … traps piled by the door,
The cat and the dog both asleep on the floor;
And there, by the woodbox, were the muddy old boots
That were worn by the vendor of sassafras roots.
I remember the cot where ol’ “Sassafras” slept,
And the old dusty trunk filled with things that he kept.
His old-fashioned parlor was something to see
With its pot-bellied stove … just as hot as could be.
The room would be clouded with steam in the air
When he dried his old clothes on the back of the chair.
Seems I still see the rug that was foot-worn and old,
And the lamp, and Bible … he treasured like gold.
I remember the tin-types ol’ “Sassafras” showed,
And the beat-up old shovel he used when it snowed;
The bootjack … and books that were piled in a heap,
And the ol’ rockin’ chair … where he dozed off to sleep.
How vivid the mem’ries … that soon may grow dim,
Of those happy days when I visited him;
A man in his eighties … a boy in his teens,
Both knowing of friendship … and all that it means,
A boy looking forward … a man looking back,
Both sharing the gloom of that lonely old shack.
It’s been forty-odd years since those days, so sublime,
Yet mem’ries still flow from the wellsprings of time.
I am glad I remember his old home so well,
And all of the stories that he used to tell;
And sometimes I wonder how much I would give
To go back to the shack where ol’ John used to live.
Jane E. Brody’s words resonate with me: “Poems can be a literary panacea for the pandemic ... we can be uplifted by the imagery and cadence of the written and spoken word.”
Also during the pandemic, Carrie Wright contacted the Mapes family. A member of the Indiana Artisan program, she was seeking permission to use the state poem on a silk scarf: carriewrightsilk.com/product-page/ode-to-indiana-oblong
Describing the scarf she created, Wright says: “Prior to the research I conducted to learn more about the official Indiana state symbols, I did not know we have an official state poem. It brought tears to my eyes the first time I read it as it so aptly expresses my own love of my state’s beauty.”
“The fact that Art’s poetry continues to inspire other artists more than three decades after his death is humbling and amazing,” his Angela said. “They have given his poetry new life in creative ways.”
