“Every moment of your life, including this one, is a fresh start.”
— B.J. Marshall
Finally, we can say that 2020 is behind us. We should all look forward to 2021.
This quote seems appropriate for 2021: “Every moment of your life, including this one, is a fresh start.”
2020 was unlike any other in my years on this planet. All of us have felt the effects of the coronavirus on our lifestyles. The fact that the vaccine will, hopefully, take us back to what we call “normal” is a blessing. With this fresh start, take a few minutes to think about how you will define 2021. It is up to you to plan what 2021 will look like. You are the pilot of your ship.
Before you do, remember this. “Why not?” is the slogan for an interesting life.” Why not go to school, or go back to school and finish your degree? Why not take that vacation to the beach or the Smokey Mountains? Why not start that business venture you have been wanting to do? Why not do that home project that you have been putting off? Why not start a plan for saving money for your retirement? Why not decide to spend more time with your children knowing that time with them is fleeting? Why not reach out to old friends you haven’t seen in a while? Why not start walking the dog twice a day for a mile or more? Why not become more active in your church? Why not volunteer some of your time and/or money to a worthy cause? The questions you can think of are endless, how you answer them is up to you.
Meryl Streep said, “Start by starting.” Life is meant to be lived. What you do today, this week, this month, builds the foundation of what the next month and next year will look like. Your life can go in a thousand directions. You need to decide where you want to go and what you need to do to get there. The first steps in reaching your goals may be the hardest, but your life is unique in that you get to choose your journey!
