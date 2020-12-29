Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.