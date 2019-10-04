Thank you to readers for the wonderful response to Jane Hampshire’s first memories which appeared on this page Aug. 30.
“Share your memories” Fred Inniger suggested to Jane Hampshire when he visited her a while back.
So in beautiful cursive handwriting, Jane Hampshire, 83, of Kendallville wrote to Terry and me, reminiscing and asking, “How about giving ‘Memories by J’ a try?”
Mrs. Hampshire was my husband Terry’s second grade teacher at Avilla Elementary — she also taught at the Garrett, Albion and Rome City elementary schools.
Here is Jane’s second column ... more will be coming. Thank you, Jane!
My first story was about Avilla Elementary School, so now I will share some memories about the Albion kindergarten class and the elementary school that had just been built and opened in the fall.
The school was a new elementary building, and in those days it was very up-to-date. We had a sand table with many toys and also a small broom and dustpan to clean up any spilled sand. It had a top to cover it when we were not using it. We also had what I called sit-upons that we used for story time and nap or rest time.
Before I tell you about a special story time, I’d like to share a funny story about myself. When I taught kindergarten, I had 5-year-old children who walked to school or rode the bus. At the beginning of the year, a small boy was playing at home and his mother asked, “What’s your teacher’s name?”
The boy replied, “I can’t think of it, Mommy.”
So the mother told him to think about it and try to remember what her name was. After some time had elapsed, she asked again. He disgustedly answered, “All I know is that she is a hog lady!”
Naturally, the mother was puzzled. So she called another kindergarten boy’s mother and asked what my name was. After the other mother told her my name, she understood why her son, who lived on a farm, had called me the hog lady. My name was Mrs. Hampshire and that student was a real farm boy!
I used a picture of a Hampshire hog by my name on my door for many of my over 30 years of teaching. All my students knew if they saw the pig by my door, it was the right room out of six first grade rooms.
Later I found out that my good friend from Avilla and an elementary teacher at East Noble used a picture of a basset hound because her name was Mrs. (Janet) Bassett.
Back to the sit-upons in my Albion kindergarten class, where we ended the day with story time. While reading we heard a knock on our door, and when I answered it, there was the high school basketball coach, Robert (Bob) Macy. He asked if my class would like to go to the high school gym and shoot some basketballs.
The kids and I got so excited. We lined up two-by-two and headed for the gym. When Mr. Macy opened the door, we could not believe our eyes, because his son, Kyle Macy, and all the varsity team greeted us.
I had small boys and girls but those guys lifted most of the children up so they could make a basket. Thanks for letting my class enjoy an afternoon with some wonderful ball players at Albion. It was awesome and much more fun than the story I planned to read that afternoon.
Oh, the wonderful memories!
