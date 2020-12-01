Are you looking for stocking stuffers that will keep on giving?
Here are a few ideas:
• Reusable swab. For those who use a lot of disposable cotton swabs for beauty or hygiene purposes, this is a great way to eliminate waste. There are a variety of brands on the market. The standard version is a sanitary, reusable swab that can be cleaned by hand with soap and water.
One might think a small cotton swab is a drop in the bucket when it comes to environmental waste. However, picture one cotton swab for every American every day. According to the 2019 census, there are more than 328 million people in the U.S. That’s a lot of swabs.
LastSwab, which is advertising aggressively this year on environmentally aware web pages, says it can replace 1,000 single-use cotton swabs. The benefits are saving water and energy and eliminating pollution from the production process. The swab and biodegradable container come in a variety of snazzy colors.
For the little ones, the latex-free, rewashable Oogiebear offers a way to safely clean babies’ noses and ears.
These are just a couple of brands on the market today. I would encourage you to peruse the shelves of your local stores and inquire about reusable swabs if they can’t be purchased locally.
• Travel cutlery. Give your loved ones an opportunity to say “no” to the plastic fork.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a massive step backward from efforts to ban single-use plastics “in fear that reusable products will spread disease,” says a June 28 report by CNBC. “The problem is especially apparent in the restaurant industry and its increased reliance on food delivery services. Many restaurants, even those that were curbing plastic waste prior to the pandemic, are not limiting the amount of plastic involved in takeout orders.”
Personal cutlery sets — from stainless steel to bamboo, in fancy packaging or durable camping gear — are available in stores and online.
You are going to need them if you travel to Canada because the country is set to ban single-use plastics such as checkout bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings and cutlery by the end of 2021, said an Oct. 8 report by CNN.
• Wool dryer balls. The Spruce published an article on the eight best wool dryer balls of 2020 in January. The balls are an alternative to disposable dryer sheets, which are not only wasteful but contain chemicals that could have negative health effects and be emitted into the air from dyer vents, says EcoWatch.
Wool dryer balls are easy to find in stores and online, and they last for years. The Spruce’s top pick was Parachute brand for its 100-percent New Zealand wool. Parachute claims the balls will last 1,000 washes — that’s a lifespan of nearly 10 years if used twice a week.
• Reusable cotton produce bags. Like reusable shopping bags, produce bags eliminate the need for flimsy plastic bags. Available products incorporate materials like polyester mesh, organic muslin and recycled water bottles.
While Canada is working toward banning plastic bags completely, in the U.S. it is common to find someone putting each different organic product into a separate plastic bag then putting the plastic bags of produce into another plastic bag at checkout. If they are a heavy type of produce, people have even been seen double bagging.
Among the concerns of plastic overuse is damage to waterways and aquatic life. Millions of tons of plastic enter the water each year, says the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, headquartered in Washington D.C.
“The impacts on freshwater are evident by the fact that microplastics have been found in cities’ tap water, bottled water and throughout the Great Lakes and our rivers. These issues present public health concerns as we are ingesting plastic from the food we eat and the water we drink,” says the NCEL. “In addition, plastics are derived from fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas and therefore cause carbon emissions. By reducing our use of plastics, we will not only reduce plastic pollution but we will also lower carbon emissions associated with the extraction and production of plastics.”
It is estimated that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by weight, says NCEL statistics.
Let’s put a little hope into the holidays and encourage our loved ones to live environmentally conscious lives.
