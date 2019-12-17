Palm oil is a common ingredient in everyday packaged food products.
It comes from trees harvested from the rainforests of Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand and other tropical locations.
“Palm oil is one of the world’s most widely used and controversial commodities,” said a recent report in Bloomberg News. “Cheap, efficient and extraordinarily versatile, it’s found in thousands of everyday products, from cookies to shampoo to fuel. Yet surging cultivation of oil palm trees is linked to burning of tropical rainforests and the destruction of wildlife habitats in Southeast Asia. Environmental concerns have spurred the introduction of so-called sustainable palm oil, but its credibility has been questioned and it’s not clear yet whether there’s adequate market demand for the ‘greener’ version.”
Do we need palm oil? Or, is it just an inexpensive alternative because no one is stopping rampant pillaging of the rainforests? The Indonesian economy has come to rely upon the export of palm oil for biofuels, and last week filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization due to the European Union’s elimination of palm oil from its biofuels plan.
The European Union has said the restrictions were required by a broader law agreed on by the 28-nation bloc last year. The European Parliament pushed for curbs on the use of palm oil due to concerns its production caused deforestation and aggravated climate change, said a Sunday Bloomberg report.
Indonesia’s Director General of Foreign Trade Indrasari Wisnu Wardhana said the decrease in commerce could “create a bad image for oil palm products in global trade.”
If not for palm oil, what would companies make their toaster pastries and individually plastic wrapped cookies with?
Palm oil has played an important role in the replacement of partially hydrogenated oils, said a 2016 report by Lipid Technologies. Due to the fact that partially hydrogenated oils can contain a significant amount of trans‐fatty acids, which are considered unhealthy, their use and application has steadily decreased since the mid‐1990’s.
However, palm oil contains a relatively high level of saturated fatty acids in comparison to liquid oils. Fully hydrogenated fats, liquid oils, coconut oil, cocoa butter and exotic fats like shea, sal or illipe butter are potential alternatives, says the report.
“A very obvious way to replace palm oil would be the usage of liquid oils like rapeseed oil, sunflower oil or soy bean oil,” it said.
While palm oil might be the cheap and easy alternative for large corporations with the means to set up harvesting operations, a wholesale attack on rainforest ecosystems that are thousands of years old could have a terminal effect on the natural environment.
Displacement of indigenous peoples, deforestation and loss of biodiversity are all consequences of our palm oil consumption, says Rainforest Rescue.
Since oil palms need a rainforest climate — consistently high humidity and temperatures — and a lot of land, plantations are often established at the expense of rainforests. When the trees are farmed specifically to be used for a particular product, some tag that “sustainable.” But what did the plantation displace?
In preparing rainforest land for a palm oil plantation, the most valuable trees are cut down and removed first, it says at rainforest-rescue.org. What remains is cleared by burning. If the forest was on peatland — as is the case in much of Indonesia — the land is drained. Peatlands store vast quantities of carbon, and the conversion of a single hectare of Indonesian peatland rainforest releases up to 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide. Tropical deforestation is currently responsible for about 18 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, making it a significant contributor to climate change, says Rainforest Rescue statistics.
In a monoculture environment where only oil palms are grown and harvested, the abundant life that surged throughout the tropical rainforest is replaced by tractors, machines and people.
The process has caused significant acreage losses of the natural habitat of the three surviving species of orangutan. One species in particular, the Sumatran orangutan, has been listed as critically endangered.
At the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, one can watch Sumatran orangutans through picture windows, where they live in a large box. When zoo visitors look at their soulful eyes, do they think, “Wow, I am lucky to get to see one of these since capitalism has chosen to do away with this species?”
Orangutans can live 30 to 40 years in the wild and up to 70 years in captivity, says livescience.com. If you were an orangutan, which would you choose?
It is very obvious that humans are making decisions for the orangutans and that the orangutans, and all other wildlife, are at their whim. Are you making your voice heard?
There are alternatives to palm oil and there are alternative products for consumers who want to make their voices heard by not purchasing it. Capitalism doesn’t seem to care much about orangutans, but it does listen to the all mighty dollar.
